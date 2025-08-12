Lawsuit seeks to compel Whitmer for special election in 35th Senate district

A lawsuit has been filed to pressure Governor Gretchen Whitmer to call a special election for an open state Senate seat.

Midland, Bay City and Saginaw have been without a state Senator since January.

The lawsuit hinges on one word: Shall. That's according to Attorney Phil Ellison, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of seven residents in the region.

He says the fact that the Michigan constitution says the governor "shall" call special elections means Whitmer is required to take action.

"Shall in legal parlance means the person that's been directed by the law, in this case the constitution to do something, the shall do something, means you have no discretion. You must do it."

Attorney Steven Liedel was part of former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm's legal counsel and is not part of this suit. He says state law in cases like this is clear.

"Since 1874, the Michigan Supreme Court has held that no one can bring a mandamus action, an action to compel the governor to do or not do something. The courts just won't entertain those actions," Liedel said.

The results of the special election could have consequences for Democrats who hold only a one-seat majority in the state Senate.

The Democratic Governor has said multiple times she plans to call a special election but has never given a timeline. This is the longest Whitmer has waited to call an election for a vacant seat in the legislature.

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment.