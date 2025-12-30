Michigan and Texas play in the Citrus Bowl in only 3rd meeting of the blue-blood football programs

What’s at stake?

This is a statement game for Texas, which felt it should not have been left out of the 12 teams in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns soundly beat two playoff teams in Oklahoma and most recently Texas A&M. It also would be a strong way to finish a year in which Texas was the preseason No. 1 in the AP poll.

For Michigan, it’s all about looking ahead. Biff Poggi is the interim coach for the Citrus Bowl following a month in which Sherrone Moore was fired for an extramarital relationship with a staffer, and then charged with three crimes for breaking into the woman’s house. Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham two weeks after he stepped down from 21 years as Utah’s coach. Whittingham will be at the game as an observer.

Key matchup

Texas quarterback Arch Manning against Michigan’s defense. Manning began to hit his stride late in the year in his first season as the starter. Manning completed 61% of his passes for 2,942 yards and 24 touchdowns, and he threw only two interceptions over the final seven games, a stretch that included Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Two of Michigan’s top defenders are Derrick Moore (team-leading 10 sacks) and edge-linebacker Jaishawn Barham. Both have opted out of the Citrus Bowl.

Players to watch

Texas: Sophomore edge rusher Colin Simmons led Texas with 11 sacks, 15 pressures, 13.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He will be play a key role in disrupting Michigan’s offense.

Michigan: Bryce Underwood completed 61% of his passes for 2,229 yards as a true freshman. He ran for 323 yards and accounted for 14 touchdowns.

Facts & figures

