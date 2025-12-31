© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To our Port Huron listeners: WRSX is currently down. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we work on a fix. For other ways to listen, click here.

Minimum wages increase in Michigan on New Year's Day

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published December 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
(file photo)
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
(file photo)

Michigan’s minimum wage is getting a bump up on January first. 

As the new year begins, Michigan’s minimum wage will increase by more than a dollar, from $12.48 to $13.73 an hour.

Smaller increases also go into effect for tipped workers and workers aged 16 and 17 years old, but still well below the state minimum wage.

The minimum wage changes are part of a legislative tweak to a law that would have increased wages even more. Now, Michigan’s basic minimum wage is set to increase to $15 an hour in 2027, and rise with inflation after that.

The change upset advocates, who launched an initiative petition campaign to ask voters to give tipped workers the same minimum wage by 2030.

Effective January 1, 2026:

  • The minimum hourly wage will increase from $12.48 to $13.73 per hour.  
  • The 85% rate for minors age 16 and 17 will increase from $10.60 to $11.67 per hour.  
  • The tipped employee rate of hourly pay increases to $5.49 per hour, 40% of the full minimum wage, provided the employee receives at least $8.24 in tips.  
  • The training wage of $4.25 per hour for newly hired employees under the age of 20 for their first 90 calendar days of employment remains unchanged.  
Tags
Economy minimum wagewages
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Related Content