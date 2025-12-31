Minimum wages increase in Michigan on New Year's Day

Michigan’s minimum wage is getting a bump up on January first.

As the new year begins, Michigan’s minimum wage will increase by more than a dollar, from $12.48 to $13.73 an hour.

Smaller increases also go into effect for tipped workers and workers aged 16 and 17 years old, but still well below the state minimum wage.

The minimum wage changes are part of a legislative tweak to a law that would have increased wages even more. Now, Michigan’s basic minimum wage is set to increase to $15 an hour in 2027, and rise with inflation after that.

The change upset advocates, who launched an initiative petition campaign to ask voters to give tipped workers the same minimum wage by 2030.

Effective January 1, 2026:

The minimum hourly wage will increase from $12.48 to $13.73 per hour.

The 85% rate for minors age 16 and 17 will increase from $10.60 to $11.67 per hour.

The tipped employee rate of hourly pay increases to $5.49 per hour, 40% of the full minimum wage, provided the employee receives at least $8.24 in tips.