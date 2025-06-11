"It is the slowest I’ve ever seen it.” Four bipartisan lawmakers on what’s really happening - or not - at the state Capitol.

There are growing concerns in Lansing over whether or not a state budget will get done by July 1st. That’s a statutory deadline - and an important one as local schools, universities, community colleges, and some local governments across the state start their fiscal years on July 1st.

Trying to budget without knowing how many state dollars you're receiving is not ideal. And plenty of lawmakers in Lansing - whose job it is to pass a budget - know this.

It was in this context that a bipartisan panel of lawmakers joined Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta for Michian Public’s latest Issues & Ale event. It was a frank and honest discussion with two Republicans and two Democrats about how they were feeling about what is - and isn’t - happening at the state Capitol.

Guests were Democratic Senator Sam Singh, Republican Senator John Damoose, Democratic Representative Mai Xiong and Republican Representative Mark Tisdel.

