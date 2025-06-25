Budget deadline looms in Lansing as lawmakers don’t appear any closer to a deal

The clock continues to count down to next Tuesday’s July 1st deadline for a budget deal at the state Capitol. By all accounts, the Republican-led House and the Democratic-led Senate are still far apart as schools districts, higher education and some local governments wait to hear what their budgets will look like for the new fiscal year. Bridge Michigan Capitol reporters Jordyn Hermani and Simon Schuster join It’s Just Politics for the latest from the state Capitol.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

Want to support more work like this? Donate now!