© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Just Politics

Budget deadline looms in Lansing as lawmakers don’t appear any closer to a deal

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published June 25, 2025 at 4:40 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The clock continues to count down to next Tuesday’s July 1st deadline for a budget deal at the state Capitol. By all accounts, the Republican-led House and the Democratic-led Senate are still far apart as schools districts, higher education and some local governments wait to hear what their budgets will look like for the new fiscal year. Bridge Michigan Capitol reporters Jordyn Hermani and Simon Schuster join It’s Just Politics for the latest from the state Capitol.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

Want to support more work like this? Donate now!

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just PoliticsCongressional budget
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Latest Episodes