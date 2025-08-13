State superintendent says serious consequences in store for schools if budget not passed soon

State Superintendent Michael Rice says the failure of the Michigan House and Senate to pass a budget will have severe consequences for schools and students.

State law requires a balanced budget to be passed by the state Legislature by July 1. That was more than 40 days ago. The law does not set a penalty for missing the deadline.

"It's unacceptable that the state Legislature can flout state law because it's the state Legislature and presumably there are no consequences," Rice said.

Rice said school districts may have to hire fewer teachers than they need, due to the uncertainty.

"Local school leaders are going to be risk averse, they're going to be especially cautious, and that will lead to staffing on the margins," he said. "So the Legislature needs to pass a budget. The budget needs to be a reasonable budget that continues our progress towards adequate and equitable school funding."

At least one district, Okemos Public Schools, already canceled its free school breakfast and lunch program. Rice exhorted other districts not to follow suit. He said the action was premature, because the meal program is fully funded through October 1. Rice said the program needs to remain in the budget, so students aren't hungry and have enough nutrition to succeed in the classroom.

State leaders in the Senate, controlled by Democrats, and the House, controlled by Republicans, continue to blame each other for the impasse.

The Republican budget proposal includes cuts in many education programs, including the free meal program, transportation funding for rural districts, and mental health and school safety programs. Democrats say such cuts will harm many schoolchildren across Michigan.

Republicans say their budget increases the per-pupil foundation allowance by $400, from $9,608 to $10,008, and districts can choose to use some of the extra money on programs that have been cut.