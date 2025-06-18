© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Former GOP Speaker of the House Tom Leonard announces in MI 2026 gov race

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published June 18, 2025 at 6:02 PM EDT
black and white photo a a man in a suit swearing himself in to the michigan house of representatives
Campaign website

Tom Leonard is the latest Republican to jump into Michigan’s open 2026 gubernatorial race. Leonard is a former Speaker of the Michigan House, former candidate for state attorney general and is currently a lawyer and lobbyist at the firm Plunkett Cooney. He joined It’s Just Politics hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to discuss the campaign.

Get caught up with conversations with candidates for governor:

Plus, Editorial Page Editor at The Detroit News Nolan Finley and host of American Black Journal on Detroit PBS Stephen Henderson join the show to discuss their new book The Civility Book: A Guide to Building Bridges Across the Political Divide.

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
