Former GOP Speaker of the House Tom Leonard announces in MI 2026 gov race

Tom Leonard is the latest Republican to jump into Michigan’s open 2026 gubernatorial race. Leonard is a former Speaker of the Michigan House, former candidate for state attorney general and is currently a lawyer and lobbyist at the firm Plunkett Cooney. He joined It’s Just Politics hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to discuss the campaign.

Plus, Editorial Page Editor at The Detroit News Nolan Finley and host of American Black Journal on Detroit PBS Stephen Henderson join the show to discuss their new book The Civility Book: A Guide to Building Bridges Across the Political Divide.

