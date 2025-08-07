Drunk driving crashes on slight decline, but remain a danger to Michigan roads, MSP says

Drunk driving crashes are in a slight decline compared to the past couple of years, according to the Michigan State Police.

In 2024, the total number of alcohol-involved crashes dipped below 9,000 for the second time in the past 10 years, MSP said. There were 8,542 alcohol-involved crashes last year, a nearly 9% decrease from two years prior.

But impairment-related collisions are still responsible for more than 40% of the state’s traffic fatalities, according to the state's Annual Drunk Driving Audit, which is consistent with the previous two years.

Driving impaired by either drugs or alcohol results in slowed reaction time, worse decision-making, and decreased control over the vehicle, Gonzalez said.

“Michigan police are out there and looking for standard violations of speeding, rolling into a stop-sign, weaving in and out of lanes, and driving noticeably under the speed limit,” he added.

If stopped for an investigation of impaired driving, Michigan police will look for glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, slow and sluggish movements, and the odor of alcohol on the driver's breath, Gonzalez said. He said common protocol is for officers to ask the driver where they’re traveling from, and if they have been drinking.

It’s a crime for Michigan drivers to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more if of legal drinking age, and 0.02% or greater if under 21.

Penalties for a first offense could include up to 93 days in jail, fines, community service, and the suspension of a driver's license, according to Gonzalez. Insurance will also enact penalties and charge higher rates, he continued.

Gonzalez said the goal is for education efforts made by the state police to help contribute to a decrease in drunk driving crashes. He said they have created billboards, and the Highway Safety Planning is putting out commercials to raise awareness on the issue.

Gonzalez also hopes law enforcement will make an impact. “If people know we’re out there, hopefully they will make the good choice not to drink and drive,” he said.

Gonzalez added that the consequences for operating while impaired can be dire. “If you’re involved in a crash, there’s a good chance you’re going to kill yourself, injure or kill another motorist, pedestrian, or cyclist.”

Michigan Police can come across impaired drivers at all hours of the day and night, according to Gonzalez.

“Usually we start seeing more activity around 3 p.m., as people begin to get off of work,” he said. “We’ll also see it late at night as people are leaving the bars.”

He added that officers will also see drunk drivers early in the morning. Usually they had gone out the night before and are still intoxicated when they get up to go to work the next day.

Gonzalez urges Michiganders who notice an intoxicated driver to call 911 and report it. If possible, he said to be ready to give the license plate number, the type of vehicle, including color and the make/model, and a general description of the driver so enforcement can make sure they’re stopping the right car.

“If it’s really serious, sometimes the operator will keep you on the phone to provide updates on the status of the vehicle,” he added.

Gonzalez said one of the most important things drivers can do to prevent drunk driving crashes is to act preventatively and make good choices.

“If you know you’re going to drink, don’t drive,” Gonzalez said. “If you’re going out with friends, have a designated driver. Call a friend, a cab, or an uber driver. You can even sleep in your car if necessary.” There are always options out there to stay safe, and it’s best not to take a chance, he concluded.