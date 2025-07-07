Speed-related crashes dropped in Michigan over last 5 years, says MSP

The number of crashes in Michigan where someone was speeding is down since 2019 according to a new report from Michigan State Police.

Yearly crashes where speed was a factor decreased by about 10,000 from 2019 to 2023, according to Patrick Bowman, a statistician at Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, which is run through the University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute.

A detailed statistical report from Bowman and other researchers found that the proportion of crashes in which speeding was a contributing factor increased in dark or inclement weather conditions. Speeding was also more prevalent in crashes among male drivers, young drivers, drivers in rural areas, and drivers who were impaired.

Even as the number of speeding-related crashes dropped in Michigan, the number of fatalities from those crashes has risen. Bowman said in 2023 there were 210 speeding-related fatalities.

“Speeding is definitely a growing concern in the national picture and obviously in Michigan,” Bowman said. In 2023, there were over 21,000 speed-related crashes in the state, and 19% of fatal crashes involved speeding.

Lieutenant Michael Shaw from the Michigan State Police said even a single fatality is one too many.

“Our ultimate goal is to have zero traffic deaths,” he said. “We know that every crash that happens out there where somebody loses their life was preventable.”

Shaw stressed that fatal crashes are preventable. “We know that single motor vehicles — drivers that aren’t striking another vehicle but losing control of their vehicle — made up over 70% of speed-involved crashes.”

A police enforcement campaign this month will concentrate on preventing those crashes. Throughout July, a combination of Michigan state police, county deputies, and local police officers will be focusing on monitoring speed, MSP said.

Their priority is to educate citizens on the importance of not speeding, and enforce laws when necessary. According to Shaw, clear communication to the public that speeding turns into traffic fatalities is key to changing driving behavior.

The most deadly period for speed-related crashes falls between Memorial and Labor Day, said Shaw. Holidays are often when more people are on the road as well.

In summer, the nicer weather makes people go faster. Shaw encourages people to be cognizant of the consequences of speeding this Fourth of July.

Shaw advised drivers to leave for their destination on time and stay off their phone. He said it's important to leave distance between your car and the vehicle in front of you to remain safe.

A further precaution includes setting up your GPS and music queue beforehand to eliminate distractions. It’s also important to slow down in poor weather conditions that result in low visibility and hazardous road conditions.

“Wear a seatbelt: it will save your life,” Shaw said. “Even if you’re a backseat passenger.”

The Michigan State Police have implemented enforcement campaigns on additional issues such as impaired driving and seatbelt use to prioritize driving safely.

