U of M ends gender-affirming care for minors, citing federal pressure

The University of Michigan is the latest major healthcare provider to announce it will no longer offer gender-affirming care for minors under the age of 19, thanks to mounting pressure from the Trump administration.

The decision comes after the University received a subpoena from the Department of Justice, according to a statement released Monday :

“The University of Michigan, including Michigan Medicine, is one of multiple institutions across the country that has received a federal subpoena as part of a criminal and civil investigation into gender-affirming care for minors. In light of that investigation, and given escalating external threats and risks, we will no longer provide gender affirming hormonal therapies and puberty blocker medications for minors.

“We recognize the gravity and impact of this decision for our patients and our community. We are working closely with all those impacted, and we will continuously support the well-being of our patients, their families, and our teams.

“We are deeply grateful to our clinicians for their unyielding commitment to providing the highest quality care, and to all of our team members for their dedication to helping our patients, and to supporting each other, as we navigate these changes together.”

Several other providers, including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, have received similar subpoenas, which include requests for confidential patient information, according to the New York Times .

Earlier this summer, the University of Michigan health system learned it was also being investigated by the federal Department of Health and Human Services, over a former employee's claims that she was fired for requesting a religious exemption from providing gender-affirming care.

The University of Michigan owns Michigan Public's broadcast license.