MI health system unpauses gender-affirming care for new pediatric patients

Corewell Health has lifted its pause on new hormone therapy treatments for patients under nineteen.

The pause came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning federal funding for gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

“We are monitoring the changes happening with the federal government and working to understand how the changes will impact our patients, team members and communities we serve,” Corewell said in a statement last week. The hospital stopped beginning new hormone replacement therapy regimens for minor patients, it said.

But on Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned Michigan healthcare providers that halting gender-affirming care for transgender minors could count as discrimination under state law.

Corewell Health paused new regimens to assess how the executive order would affect the hospital system’s patients and their health, a spokesperson said in a statement yesterday.

Corewell did not confirm if the pause applied to all patients or only transgender ones, but said that the pause did not constitute “[suspending] any gender affirming care for any of our patients.”

“Care decisions are best made between physicians and their patients and families,” the statement said.