It's Just Politics

How 100 Michiganders feel about the Trump Administration

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published May 7, 2025 at 3:28 PM EDT
There’s always polling and the talking heads but what about hearing directly from folks who make the actual decisions about what comes next in our state: voters. This week, The Detroit Free Press’ Emily Lawler and Clara Hendrickson join It’s Just Politics to talk about their ambitious reporting project talking to 100 Michiganders about how they’re feeling politically. Plus, Republican state Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt joins the podcast to discuss his run for governor in 2026.

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
