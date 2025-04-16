Rare subpoena issued in Lansing; Former AG Mike Cox jumps into MI governor race
The Republican-led Michigan House Oversight Committee has authorized a subpoena targeting Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for refusing to share election materials with lawmakers.
House Republicans and the Democratic Secretary of State, who is Michigan’s top election administrator, have been trading jabs for weeks as Benson has accused the committee’s GOP leadership of stoking doubt about the security of Michigan’s elections. The Republican lawmakers say her refusal to cooperate raises doubts. On today’s It’s Just Politics, we hear from House Oversight Committee Chair Representative Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Township) and Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie.
Plus, former Republican Attorney General Mike Cox joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to talk about his bid for governor of Michigan in 2026.
