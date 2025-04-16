© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Rare subpoena issued in Lansing; Former AG Mike Cox jumps into MI governor race

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published April 16, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
The Republican-led Michigan House Oversight Committee authorizes a rare subpoena targeting Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Plus, former Republican Attorney General Mike Cox announces he’s running for Michigan governor in 2026.

House Republicans and the Democratic Secretary of State, who is Michigan’s top election administrator, have been trading jabs for weeks as Benson has accused the committee’s GOP leadership of stoking doubt about the security of Michigan’s elections. The Republican lawmakers say her refusal to cooperate raises doubts. On today’s It’s Just Politics, we hear from House Oversight Committee Chair Representative Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Township) and Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie.

Plus, former Republican Attorney General Mike Cox joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to talk about his bid for governor of Michigan in 2026.

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
Latest Episodes