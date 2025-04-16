Rare subpoena issued in Lansing; Former AG Mike Cox jumps into MI governor race

The Republican-led Michigan House Oversight Committee has authorized a subpoena targeting Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for refusing to share election materials with lawmakers.

House Republicans and the Democratic Secretary of State, who is Michigan’s top election administrator, have been trading jabs for weeks as Benson has accused the committee’s GOP leadership of stoking doubt about the security of Michigan’s elections. The Republican lawmakers say her refusal to cooperate raises doubts. On today’s It’s Just Politics , we hear from House Oversight Committee Chair Representative Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Township) and Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie.

Plus, former Republican Attorney General Mike Cox joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to talk about his bid for governor of Michigan in 2026.

Get Caught Up:

Station News Michigan Public Speakers Series: It's Just Politics Tuesday, April 29th will mark 100 days of the second Trump presidency. Join Michigan Public’s It's Just Politics team Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta for a discussion about covering the president and presidency with NPR’s Asma Khalid and Domenico Montanaro.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!