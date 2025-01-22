Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson becomes the first Democrat to announce in the race for governor

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has become the first Democrat to announce in the race for governor. On this week’s It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Benson to discuss her campaign for the state’s highest office. Plus, Matt Friedman , Founding Partner at Tanner Friedman, joins the pod to discuss a growing trend in campaign announcements.

