Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson becomes the first Democrat to announce in the race for governor
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has become the first Democrat to announce in the race for governor. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Benson to discuss her campaign for the state’s highest office. Plus, Matt Friedman, Founding Partner at Tanner Friedman, joins the pod to discuss a growing trend in campaign announcements.
Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is running for governor of the all-important swing state.
