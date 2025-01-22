© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson becomes the first Democrat to announce in the race for governor

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published January 22, 2025 at 3:01 PM EST
FILE - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, right, hugs Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after Benson was sworn in during inauguration ceremonies, outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Jan. 1, 2023.
Al Goldis
/
AP
FILE - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, right, hugs Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after Benson was sworn in during inauguration ceremonies, outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Jan. 1, 2023.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has become the first Democrat to announce in the race for governor. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Benson to discuss her campaign for the state’s highest office. Plus, Matt Friedman, Founding Partner at Tanner Friedman, joins the pod to discuss a growing trend in campaign announcements.

FILE - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson participates in an election forum, in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson launches bid for governor
Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is running for governor of the all-important swing state.

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
