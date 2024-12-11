© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Monumental changes to Detroit politics coming in 2025

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published December 11, 2024 at 4:54 PM EST
2025 will be a monumental year in Detroit politics as Mayor Mike Duggan seeks to run for governor, leaving an open seat for the highest office in the state’s largest city next year. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Stephen Henderson, host of American Black Journal, and Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press to dig into Duggan’s legacy, Detroit’s political landscape and the ten-year anniversary of the city emergency from the nation’s largest municipal bankruptcy.

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
