Will Consumers Energy have to keep an old, polluting coal burning plant open? We'll find out this week.

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published August 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Consumers plans to decommission the J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant this year.
Consumers Energy
Consumers planned to decommission the 63-year-old J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant in May, but a federal order scuttled that plan.

Consumers Energy is waiting to find out if it can retire its last coal-burning plant.

Days before Consumers planned to let the last coals in the J.H. Campbell plant burn themselves out in May, shutting the plant down forever, the U.S. Department of Energy ordered the utility to keep it running for 90 days.

The DOE said it was due to an "energy emergency," and the risk of a shortfall of electricity during the summer months.

That's even though the regional grid operator and the Michigan Public Service Commission, which oversees the state's utilities, had already approved the closure of the plant near the shore of Lake Michigan — both because it's very old, expensive to run, and is more polluting than other sources of available electricity, and because the utility had already secured a natural gas plant with enough capacity to replace the coal plant's output.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and environmental groups contested the order. Meanwhile, the Trump administration recently signaled it might order other U.S. coal plants to stay open.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
