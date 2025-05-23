Michigan coal plant set to shut down in 8 days must stay open, Trump administration says

The U.S. Department of Energy issued an order Friday demanding that a coal power plant operated by Consumers Energy in West Michigan stay online, despite that after years of planning it was set to shut down at the end of the month.

The J.H. Campbell plant in Ottawa County was scheduled to end operations on May 31 – part of Consumers Energy’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move toward natural gas and renewable energy sources.

The Trump administration order requires Consumers to “take all measures necessary to ensure that the Campbell Plant is available to operate" for another 90 days.

It also requires the multistate grid operator that distributes power from the plant to “minimize cost to ratepayers” – though Consumers has said its plan to end coal power generation was going to “save customers an estimated $600 million through 2040,” in addition to providing an array of environmental benefits.

Michigan law requires the state to be powered by 100% clean energy by 2040.

The Department of Energy said the coal plant’s continued operation is necessary because portions of the Midwest face “an emergency … due to a shortage of electric energy.”

The regional grid operator faces the potential of electricity supply shortfalls in the coming summer months, according to the order signed by Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Consumers said Friday evening that it plans to follow the order.

“Consumers Energy plans to comply with the 90-day pause from the Department of Energy. We are reviewing the executive action and the overall impact on our company,” spokesperson Katie Carey said in an emailed statement.

Editor’s note: Consumers Energy is among Michigan Public’s corporate sponsors.

