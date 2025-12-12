© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The wintry weather is impacting our towers and therefore our signals. Port Huron listeners: WRSX is currently down. Flint listeners: Our transmitter at WFUM will be at low power on Thursday for tower maintenance. You may experience issues with our signal. We thank your for your patience. For more ways to listen, click here.

Physicians back Michigan legislation to expand vaccine access

Michigan Public | By Sneha Dhandapani
Published December 12, 2025 at 2:42 AM EST
Doctor, healthcare expert and medical worker with plaster on arm of sick child after covid vaccine, help with medical emergency and consulting with patient at hospital. Girl with bandage after injury.
Nina Lawrenson/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com
/
527959530
Doctor, healthcare expert and medical worker with plaster on arm of sick child after covid vaccine, help with medical emergency and consulting with patient at hospital. Girl with bandage after injury.

Democratic state lawmakers proposed a 11-bill package to expand vaccine information and access. More than 260 physicians signed a letter in support of the package.

The legislation follows decisions by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, to change federal vaccine policy.

State Representative Dr. Matt Longjohn (D-Portage) is one of the bills' sponsors.

“The chaos, confusion, and distrust that is being engineered by RFK and the folks at CDC who are fitting data around their conclusions, are causing vaccine skepticism to rise, vaccination rates to fall, risks of infection, illness, and death to increase,” Longjohn said.

The Empowering Parents and Protecting Communities bill package would allow the state to set its own immunization policies. Bills included in the package would require insurance companies in the state to provide vaccine coverage, clarify the process for vaccine waivers, and share anonymous immunization rates.

Doctor Heidi Jenney, a family physician in Taylor, said this package couldn’t come “at a more critical time.”

Last week, the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices moved to end a recommendation to vaccinate all newborns for hepatitis B, a disease that's highly contagious through bodily fluids and can cause severe liver damage. Additionally, there have been 47 reported outbreaks of measles in the country in 2025, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“The U.S. is expected to lose its status over 25 years old now as being one of the countries that's contained measles,” Longjohn said.

The Trump administration has said its health policy changes are aimed at improving outcomes for patients and preventing chronic conditions.

In particular, the White House said, the move to rethink the nation's child vaccination schedule is to "align U.S. core childhood vaccine recommendations with best practices from peer, developed countries" — although experts from the American Academy of Pediatrics have said the shift is based in part on misinformation and lacks input from subject matter experts.
Tags
Health vaccinesvaccinationstate legislaturephysiciansMichigan Public
Sneha Dhandapani
Sneha Dhandapani is an intern with the newsroom. She is a senior at the University of Michigan.
See stories by Sneha Dhandapani
Related Content