Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Dec. 12-14)

Across Michigan

Holiday Hot Cocoa Crawl

12/11-12/12 | 11 a.m.

River Place Shops - Frankenmuth, MI

$5

The Doo Wop Project - A Doo Wop Christmas

12/12 | 8 p.m.

FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E 2nd Street, Flint, MI

Prices Vary

Downtown Yule Market

12/11-12/13 | Times Vary

Marquette Commons - 112 S Third Street, Marquette, MI

Free

The Winter Forest

12/12-12/13 | 6 p.m.

Cannonsburg Ski Area - 6800 Cannonsburg Road NE, Belmont, MI

$10

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Handcrafters Tinsel & Treasures Holiday Market

12/12-12/13 | All Day

Plymouth Arts & Recreation Center - 650 Church Street, Plymouth, MI

$4

The Christmas Village Collection Open House

12/12-12/14 | 6 p.m.

Gordon Hall - 8311 Island Lake Road, Dexter, MI

$5 suggested donation

Santa Brunch

12/13 | 9 a.m.

Venue by 4M - 1919 S Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, MI

$43.30/adult, $28.80/kid

The Great Gingerbread Hunt

12/13 | 1:30 p.m.

Gallup Park - 3000 Fuller Road, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Celtic Woman Christmas

12/12 | 8 p.m.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown - 1211 Chrysler Drive, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Cranbrook House Holiday Tour & Tea

12/11-12/13 | 1:30 p.m.

Cranbrook House & Gardens - 380 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI

$70

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

12/11-12/14 | 7:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Dearborn Wanderlights

12/12-2/20 | 6 p.m.

PEACE Park West - 22271 West Village Drive, Dearborn, MI

Free

Grand Rapids

Jonas Brothers

12/12 | 7:30 p.m.

Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Christkindl Markt

12/12-12/14 | All Day

Downtown Market - 435 Ionia Aevenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

The Nutcracker

12/12 | 7:30 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall

Prices Vary

Who’s Holiday!

12/12-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.

Ambrosia Theatre - 959 Lake Dr SE #200, Grand Rapids, MI

$28 or $35

Kalamazoo

International Festival of Lights

12/12-12/14 | 5 p.m.

Downtown - Battle Creek, MI

Free

Santa’s Workshop

12/11-12/24 | All Day

City Centre Health Club - 125 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Holiday Wreath Workshop

12/12 | 6 p.m.

Green Door Distilling - 429 E North Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$80

Moonlight Madness

12/12 | 6 p.m.

Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

The Wiz

12/11-12/14 | Show times vary

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 730 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

$38-$128

A Sherlock Carol

12/12-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.

Williamston Theatre - 122 S Putman Street, Williamston, MI

$22

Holiday Nights of Lights

12/12-12/21 | 6 p.m.

Frances Park - 2701 Moores River Drive, Lansing, MI

Free