Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Dec. 12-14)
The snow is here to stay, and winter festivities are in full swing! Michigan Public is here to share some of the fun, festive activities happening around the state this weekend! Check out some of these exciting, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Holiday Hot Cocoa Crawl
12/11-12/12 | 11 a.m.
River Place Shops - Frankenmuth, MI
$5
The Doo Wop Project - A Doo Wop Christmas
12/12 | 8 p.m.
FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E 2nd Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary
Downtown Yule Market
12/11-12/13 | Times Vary
Marquette Commons - 112 S Third Street, Marquette, MI
Free
The Winter Forest
12/12-12/13 | 6 p.m.
Cannonsburg Ski Area - 6800 Cannonsburg Road NE, Belmont, MI
$10
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Handcrafters Tinsel & Treasures Holiday Market
12/12-12/13 | All Day
Plymouth Arts & Recreation Center - 650 Church Street, Plymouth, MI
$4
The Christmas Village Collection Open House
12/12-12/14 | 6 p.m.
Gordon Hall - 8311 Island Lake Road, Dexter, MI
$5 suggested donation
Santa Brunch
12/13 | 9 a.m.
Venue by 4M - 1919 S Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, MI
$43.30/adult, $28.80/kid
The Great Gingerbread Hunt
12/13 | 1:30 p.m.
Gallup Park - 3000 Fuller Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Celtic Woman Christmas
12/12 | 8 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at Greektown - 1211 Chrysler Drive, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Cranbrook House Holiday Tour & Tea
12/11-12/13 | 1:30 p.m.
Cranbrook House & Gardens - 380 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
$70
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
12/11-12/14 | 7:30 p.m.
Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Dearborn Wanderlights
12/12-2/20 | 6 p.m.
PEACE Park West - 22271 West Village Drive, Dearborn, MI
Free
Grand Rapids
Jonas Brothers
12/12 | 7:30 p.m.
Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Christkindl Markt
12/12-12/14 | All Day
Downtown Market - 435 Ionia Aevenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
The Nutcracker
12/12 | 7:30 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall
Prices Vary
Who’s Holiday!
12/12-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.
Ambrosia Theatre - 959 Lake Dr SE #200, Grand Rapids, MI
$28 or $35
Kalamazoo
International Festival of Lights
12/12-12/14 | 5 p.m.
Downtown - Battle Creek, MI
Free
Santa’s Workshop
12/11-12/24 | All Day
City Centre Health Club - 125 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Holiday Wreath Workshop
12/12 | 6 p.m.
Green Door Distilling - 429 E North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$80
Moonlight Madness
12/12 | 6 p.m.
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
The Wiz
12/11-12/14 | Show times vary
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 730 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
$38-$128
A Sherlock Carol
12/12-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.
Williamston Theatre - 122 S Putman Street, Williamston, MI
$22
Holiday Nights of Lights
12/12-12/21 | 6 p.m.
Frances Park - 2701 Moores River Drive, Lansing, MI
Free
Wonderland of Lights
12/4-12/21 | 5 p.m.
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI
$9