Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Dec. 12-14)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published December 11, 2025 at 1:47 PM EST
Graphic with text: "Fun things to do in Michigan this weekend."
Fun things to do in Michigan this weekend.

The snow is here to stay, and winter festivities are in full swing! Michigan Public is here to share some of the fun, festive activities happening around the state this weekend! Check out some of these exciting, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Holiday Hot Cocoa Crawl
12/11-12/12 | 11 a.m.
River Place Shops - Frankenmuth, MI
$5

The Doo Wop Project - A Doo Wop Christmas
12/12 | 8 p.m.
FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E 2nd Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary

Downtown Yule Market
12/11-12/13 | Times Vary
Marquette Commons - 112 S Third Street, Marquette, MI
Free

The Winter Forest
12/12-12/13 | 6 p.m.
Cannonsburg Ski Area - 6800 Cannonsburg Road NE, Belmont, MI
$10

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Handcrafters Tinsel & Treasures Holiday Market
12/12-12/13 | All Day
Plymouth Arts & Recreation Center - 650 Church Street, Plymouth, MI
$4

The Christmas Village Collection Open House
12/12-12/14 | 6 p.m.
Gordon Hall - 8311 Island Lake Road, Dexter, MI
$5 suggested donation

Santa Brunch
12/13 | 9 a.m.
Venue by 4M - 1919 S Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, MI
$43.30/adult, $28.80/kid

The Great Gingerbread Hunt
12/13 | 1:30 p.m.
Gallup Park - 3000 Fuller Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

Celtic Woman Christmas
12/12 | 8 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at Greektown - 1211 Chrysler Drive, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Cranbrook House Holiday Tour & Tea
12/11-12/13 | 1:30 p.m.
Cranbrook House & Gardens - 380 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
$70

Cirque Dreams Holidaze
12/11-12/14 | 7:30 p.m.
Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Dearborn Wanderlights
12/12-2/20 | 6 p.m.
PEACE Park West - 22271 West Village Drive, Dearborn, MI
Free

Grand Rapids

Jonas Brothers
12/12 | 7:30 p.m.
Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Christkindl Markt
12/12-12/14 | All Day
Downtown Market - 435 Ionia Aevenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

The Nutcracker
12/12 | 7:30 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall
Prices Vary

Who’s Holiday!
12/12-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.
Ambrosia Theatre - 959 Lake Dr SE #200, Grand Rapids, MI
$28 or $35

Kalamazoo

International Festival of Lights
12/12-12/14 | 5 p.m.
Downtown - Battle Creek, MI
Free

Santa’s Workshop
12/11-12/24 | All Day
City Centre Health Club - 125 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Holiday Wreath Workshop
12/12 | 6 p.m.
Green Door Distilling - 429 E North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$80

Moonlight Madness
12/12 | 6 p.m.
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Lansing

The Wiz
12/11-12/14 | Show times vary
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 730 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
$38-$128

A Sherlock Carol
12/12-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.
Williamston Theatre - 122 S Putman Street, Williamston, MI
$22

Holiday Nights of Lights
12/12-12/21 | 6 p.m.
Frances Park - 2701 Moores River Drive, Lansing, MI
Free

Wonderland of Lights
12/4-12/21 | 5 p.m.
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI
$9
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
Related Content
  • The Moth GrandSLAM Championship
    The Moth presents the GrandSLAM, a battle of wits and words – fierce, hilarious, heartbreaking and all points between. The Moth is dedicated to finding intriguing people to tell inspired stories. At The Moth StorySLAM, those people find us. On this night, using words as weapons, they compete to determine The Moth’s Ann Arbor GrandSLAM Story Champion.
  • Ira Glass: Seven Things I've Learned
    Ira Glass, one of America’s most influential storytellers, returns to Ann Arbor for his fifth A2SF appearance for an evening filled with insight, creativity, and unforgettable moments. As the creator and host of This American Life, the award-winning public radio program heard by more than 5 million listeners each week, Glass has shaped how a generation thinks about narrative and the power of everyday stories.

    In this special A2SF appearance, Glass blends live storytelling with audio clips, music, video, and audience Q&A to share how he builds a story from the ground up. He reflects on what inspires him, how challenges evolve into breakthroughs, and what he has learned from a life devoted to curiosity and craft.

    Under his leadership, This American Life has earned nine Peabody Awards, the first Pulitzer Prize for audio journalism, and induction to the Library of Congress. His programs were also ranked among Time magazine’s 100 Best Podcasts of All Time.

    Tickets can be purchased here.

    A limited number of tickets to a pre-show VIP Meet & Greet reception with Mr. Glass are available to ticket buyers. Meet & Greet tickets are $30 and capacity is limited. The reception will take place in the Power Center lobby before the performance and will include refreshments. This add-on can be purchased here.
  • Downtown Detroit Markets &amp; Cadillac Lodge
    What: Downtown Detroit Markets & Cadillac Lodge
    When: November 12, 2025 – January 4, 2026
    Where: Cadillac Square, Downtown Detroit

    About:
    Buy locally-sourced holiday gifts for your loved ones at the Downtown Detroit Markets, then stop at Cadillac Lodge for yummy food and drinks! The Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge are returning this holiday season, providing Detroiters and visitors with the opportunity to do some holiday shopping in the heart of the city.

    Beginning Wednesday, November 12, eighteen local small businesses will bring a mix of retail, gifts and artisan goods to Cadillac Square. The Markets will remain open through January 4, 2026.

    The Cadillac Lodge is open Thursday, November 12, through January 4, 2026. It offers a warm, family-friendly atmosphere where guests can enjoy sliders, nachos, a new kids' menu, and other festive favorites. It’s the perfect spot for Detroiters to gather, relax and make memories this holiday season.

    For more information about the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge, including hours of operation, visit DeckedOutDetroit.com

    2025 Downtown Detroit Market Vendors:

    Asher & Arnold
    Bespoke By Feldman
    Big Mitten Linocuts
    Bleu Bowtique
    brownieDr
    Detroit Can Company
    Fat George’s
    Inkcourage
    Lady Barkleys
    Love Travels Imports
    Mimidae Beverage Co.
    Not Sorry Goods
    Opal Grove Games
    Scentana Candle Co
    SkinCare SocialClub
    The Coloring Museum
    Waffle Cabin
    Yarn Nerds