© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The wintry weather is impacting our towers and therefore our signals. Port Huron listeners: WRSX is currently down. Flint listeners: Our transmitter at WFUM will be at low power on Thursday for tower maintenance. You may experience issues with our signal. We thank your for your patience. For more ways to listen, click here.

Michigan Corrections Department standardizes mail policy to stop drugs entering prisons

Michigan Public | By Sarah Cwiek
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:23 PM EST
the silhouette of a prison barbed-wire fence darkened by a sunny sky behind it.
Adobe
Three Republican lawmakers say the Michigan Department of corrections has failed to solve a shortage of corrections officers that's making prisons more dangerous.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said this week it will start treating inmates’ incoming confidential legal documents like all other mail due to concerns over contraband entering prisons through the mail.

MDOC’s current policy is that all standard mail coming into prisons is given to inmates as photocopies. That’s meant to prevent drugs and other contraband from getting in.

Certain legal documents were excepted for confidentiality reasons. But MDOC says drugs are still coming in through mail items disguised as legal material. So starting January 5, those documents will be photocopied as well.

“Illicit drugs have fundamentally changed over recent years to include synthetic sprays and strips which are easily added to paper and concealed in mail,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said in a statement. “These drugs pose a great risk to our staff and those living in our facilities; this is a commonsense policy that will reduce the chance of sickness and death by those who come in contact with these substances.”

Corrections officials said the new policy will still respect confidentiality. Prison staff will photocopy documents in front of the intended recipient, then immediately shred the originals and dispose of them.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System MDOCprisons
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Public in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
See stories by Sarah Cwiek
Related Content