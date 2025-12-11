Violence intervention group Force Detroit celebrates 10 years of impact with new fellowship

A grassroots violence prevention group marked a major milestone in Detroit this week. Force Detroit celebrated its 10th anniversary with a community gala highlighting its work to interrupt cycles of violence across the city.

Force — an acronym for "Faithfully Organizing Resources for Community Empowerment" — is one of several organizations contracted by the city to take a community centered approach to violence interruption. For many Detroiters, the group’s impact has been deeply personal.

Donovan Harris first connected with Force at 16 years old, during a period when he was getting into trouble with law enforcement. He said the organization helped shift the direction of his life.

“I finally realized that there's more to life than just getting up every day and just having no plan, no strategy,” he said. "By talking to me and spending time with me, giving me guidance, not letting me lead off into the streets by keeping a fellow hand out to grab me."

This year’s anniversary event centered on the launch of a new fellowship named after Force's founder, Alia Harvey-Quinn, whose leadership, attendees said, shaped the organization since its beginning. Leaders said all proceeds from ticket sales would directly support that fellowship, which is meant to provide mentorship, education and career development for young people interested in community violence prevention and public service.

Executive Director DuJuan “Zoe” Kennedy said the fellowship honors Harvey-Quinn’s lasting influence on Detroit.

Zena Issa Donovan Harris (left) and his mentor DuJuan “Zoe” Kennedy (right) pictured together at FORCE's 10th anniversary gala.

“We have seen historical reductions in gun violence throughout Detroit because of the vision and the leadership of her, and we're carrying on her mission. So it's important for her to see the fruit of her labor.”

The new fellowship aims to equip the next generation of community leaders to continue the work Harvey-Quinn began, while also maintaining the family dynamic within the organization.

The relationship between Kennedy and Harris reflects that goal. Kennedy said Harris, who connected with Force at 16 years old, was now "like a son" to him after years of mentorship. "Like the son I never had."

Harris agreed, adding, "he did play the biggest impact a man has in my whole life. So yeah, he can take that role as a father."

Looking ahead, Force leaders said they plan to continue creating safer, stronger neighborhoods across Detroit.