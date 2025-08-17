State superintendent says Michigan students not getting enough in person instruction

Outgoing state Superintendent Michael Rice says Michigan students are getting nowhere near the state minimum requirement of 180 days in-person classroom instruction.

Rice says in addition to snow days, districts can schedule up to 15 days of virtual instruction, despite the pandemic showing it's not the best way to teach young students.

And since 2019, districts can count days when students aren't even expected to be in school. That's the seven days set aside for teacher professional development.

Rice said it's not good for students' development.

"Time in person is important for our young people, not simply academically, but also from a social perspective and a mental health perspective," he said. "Kids benefit from school not simply because of the cognitive aspect, which is hugely important, but also to learn and practice social interactions."

The Michigan Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, says it's open to discussing ways to improve the educational experience, but students ultimately benefit from better instruction when teachers get professional development time.

Rice is retiring in October. The state has a list of seven candidates who are semifinalists to fill the position.