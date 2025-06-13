Auchter's Art: Opposing teams

I have the person being bullied in the cartoon as representing NPR. But I could have just as well labeled her CPB, PBS, CDC, FDA, NIH, FEMA, NOAA, University boards, Kennedy Center, or many other public entities, and the cartoon would still make sense.

It's the same pattern: the Trump administration berates, belittles, and threatens a public agency (while remaining steadfastly incurious about its actual operations or purpose), and then laments that its staff or board aren't properly populated with their people. Well, duh. If you actively dislike an organization and don't believe in its worth, why would you expect them to want people like you to be on their team?

