© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
red banner that reads "public media is under threat. here's how you can help." it contains logos for michigan public and protect my public media.

Auchter's Art: Opposing teams

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published June 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

I have the person being bullied in the cartoon as representing NPR. But I could have just as well labeled her CPB, PBS, CDC, FDA, NIH, FEMA, NOAA, University boards, Kennedy Center, or many other public entities, and the cartoon would still make sense.

It's the same pattern: the Trump administration berates, belittles, and threatens a public agency (while remaining steadfastly incurious about its actual operations or purpose), and then laments that its staff or board aren't properly populated with their people. Well, duh. If you actively dislike an organization and don't believe in its worth, why would you expect them to want people like you to be on their team?

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's ArtInstagram
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Refusing to learn
    John Auchter
    Is anybody else bothered by politicians in full embrace of technologies they know very little about while they are summarily rejecting and defunding the scientific and education communities?
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Utterly predictable
    John Auchter
    What was Santa Ono thinking? It's Florida. Florida! Did he really think it was going to be a seamless transition from Ann Arbor to (checks notes) the Jim Crow Wannabe Era?
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Bad news for Benson
    John Auchter
    Back in January of this year, Jocelyn Benson, the current Secretary of State in Michigan, held a press conference inside a state-owned building to launch her 2026 campaign for governor. This week, the state attorney general determined that this was in violation of the state's campaign finance law.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Quid pro quo
    John Auchter
    Much has been said about Governor Whitmer and her more, shall we say, nuanced approach to the Trump 2.0 presidency. The reality is, Trump is running the federal government like a monarchy, and he's the king (or the emir or the crown prince — it's clear he was in his element on this week's Middle East tour). So what is a governor to do if she needs to get stuff done? Bend the knee, butter him up, and at least appear to give him what he wants. And apparently it works.