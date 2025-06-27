Auchter's Art: Bad guys

Mike Lee: "This is what happens when Marxists don’t get their way," in reaction to the fatal shooting of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband.

Joni Ernst: "Well, we are all going to die," in reaction to likely deaths that will come from Medicaid cuts.

Mitch McConnell: "They'll get over it," also in reaction to death and suffering from proposed Medicaid cuts.

It's not that I'm surprised by the astonishing callousness of these Republican US Senators. In fact, it helps explain the cruelty of the budget bill they are crafting.

But — good news! — some of the billions in the proposed bill for capturing and deporting people will be spent on private, for-profit prisons. This will create jobs in rural communities such as Baldwin, Michigan, which will compensate a bit for the closed medical facilities, reduced food assistance, and increasingly limited education opportunities.

So, on the whole, not actually good news.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.