Auchter's Art: Fiscally irresponsible

This is from the Associated Press:

President Donald Trump’s tax and spending law will add $3.4 trillion to federal deficits through 2034, the Congressional Budget Office reported Monday, a slight increase in the projection that takes into account the final tweaks that Republicans made before getting the legislation over the finish line.

Last week, under Trump's direction (and threats), the Republican congress took back $1.1 billion previously allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The primary reason offered by Speaker Mike Johnson: the need to reduce the national deficit.

As it turns out, there is a difference between a trillion and a billion. A large difference. A 1,000 times difference. And if you do the math, our Republican representatives and our current president just overspent 3,091 times more than they "saved."

I have no joke to make or insight to offer. I just wanted to provide visual context for this serious dereliction of duty.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.