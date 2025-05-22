Stateside Podcast: Why the UP's only abortion clinic closed
Planned Parenthood of Michigan closed four clinics this year. Kate Wells, health reporter for Michigan Public, explained why operational costs and the loss of Title X funding may be the biggest threat to abortion access. She also discussed the role telehealth services have played in changing the reproductive care landscape, particularly in rural areas.
New financial pressures on clinics that provide abortion are forcing some to close their doors, even in states that protect the right to abortion.