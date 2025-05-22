© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Why the UP's only abortion clinic closed

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Ronia CabansagKate Wells
Published May 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
An image of a stethoscope around a group of people with a "closed" sign near the bottom left of that image.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan closed four clinics this year. Kate Wells, health reporter for Michigan Public, explained why operational costs and the loss of Title X funding may be the biggest threat to abortion access. She also discussed the role telehealth services have played in changing the reproductive care landscape, particularly in rural areas.

Health
Why so many clinics that provide abortion are closing, even where it's still legal
Kate Wells
New financial pressures on clinics that provide abortion are forcing some to close their doors, even in states that protect the right to abortion.

Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
Kate Wells
Kate Wells is a Peabody Award-winning journalist currently covering public health. She was a 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist for her abortion coverage.
