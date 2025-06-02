Nursing home workers allege firings, retaliation for strike

The union representing staffers at one of the largest nursing home operators in the state has filed complaints against Ciena Healthcare, alleging it retaliated against workers who participated in a one-day strike, including firing some of them.

SEIU Healthcare Michigan said hundreds of workers participated in a one-day strike on May 20 at several sites in Metro Detroit, and gave their employer proper notice about the strike. But some workers were fired nonetheless, according to complaints filed with the National Labor Relations Board, while others were threatened with retaliation if they participated, bribed, or spied on.

“Following a properly noticed 24-hour strike, workers were disciplined and, at at least one facility, terminated—some under the pretext of 'no call, no show'—simply for participating in protected concerted activity,” an SEIU spokesperson said in a statement. “These actions violate Sections 8(a)(1) and 8(a)(3) of the National Labor Relations Act.”

“Management falsely told workers they had no right to strike, then punished those who did. Others were intimidated into staying on the job out of fear of losing their income or benefits because of Ciena's misinformation and threats. Meanwhile, Ciena, it is believed, offered substantial cash bonuses to discourage participation in the strike, even as they continued to deny workers fair raises at the bargaining table.”

A spokesperson for Ciena Healthcare did not comment on the specifics of the allegations, but sent an emailed press statement from David Parker, the CEO of Ciena Healthcare:

“Ciena Healthcare is a dedicated, longstanding provider of short- and long-term care. We are proud of our relationship with our employees and the communities we serve. We are grateful for the top quality care provided by our employees and look forward to our continued work together in the future.”

The facilities include:

Boulevard Temple Care Center

2567 W Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI, 48208

Notting Hill of West Bloomfield

6535 Drake Road, West Bloomfield Township, MI, 48322

Qualicare Nursing Home

695 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI, 48207

The Regency at Chene

2295 E Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI, 48207

Regency at St. Clair Shores

22700 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI, 48080

