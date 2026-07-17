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It's Just Politics

The Top Three MI politics stories of 2026. So far.

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:16 PM EDT
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A photo of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is in the background in front of it and to the left is the Michigan State University spartan logo. On the right is a photo of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In the top right corner is the It's Just Politics logo. In front of all of the photos is a semi-transparent half-circle with the words "Gordie, Gretchen and Board of Trustees."
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July, 2026. We are now halfway through the year. So what better time to reset and take stock of the first six months. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Emily Lawler, politics editor at The Detroit Free Press, and Chad Livengood, politics editor at The Detroit News, join Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to share their Top Three political stories of 2026. So far.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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