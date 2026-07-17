Auchter's Art: Oh that's not the news

As we approach Election Day for the Michigan primary on August 4, you may have noticed the uptick in negative campaign ads. With the Democratic senate race and Republican gubernatorial race being especially tight, it's not surprising to see some serious mudslinging going on. Kind of gets us prepped for the exponentially larger flood heading our way come November.

At the same time, Michigan and several other states are dealing with a record surge in cyclospora illnesses, a parasitic infection that causes (and almost every report includes this term) explosive diarrhea. First, yes, this is serious, with more than 4,300 having been infected so far in Michigan. Fortunately, it is not typically life threatening and can be treated with antibiotics.

Still, who among us hears "explosive diarrhea" and doesn't consider it an accurate description of those awful campaign ads?

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.