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Auchter's Art: Oh that's not the news

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published July 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
In the first panel, a woman stands behind a man sitting in an armchair watching TV. The TV audio reads, "MICHIGANDERS BEWARE! A DANGEROUS PARASITE IS THREATENING YOUR FAMILY AND YOUR WAY OF LIFE!" The woman says, "Gosh, the news about the Cyclosporiasis outbreak is scary!" The man replies, "Oh, that's not the news..." In the second panel, from a different angle, the man explains, "It's just another negative campaign ad," as the TV audio concludes, "...MY OPPONENT, THE HUMAN EQUIVALENT OF EXPLOSIVE DIARRHEA..."
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
At the same time, Michigan and several other states are dealing with a record surge in Cyclospora illnesses, a parasitic infection that causes (and almost every report includes this term) explosive diarrhea.

As we approach Election Day for the Michigan primary on August 4, you may have noticed the uptick in negative campaign ads. With the Democratic senate race and Republican gubernatorial race being especially tight, it's not surprising to see some serious mudslinging going on. Kind of gets us prepped for the exponentially larger flood heading our way come November.

At the same time, Michigan and several other states are dealing with a record surge in cyclospora illnesses, a parasitic infection that causes (and almost every report includes this term) explosive diarrhea. First, yes, this is serious, with more than 4,300 having been infected so far in Michigan. Fortunately, it is not typically life threatening and can be treated with antibiotics.

Still, who among us hears "explosive diarrhea" and doesn't consider it an accurate description of those awful campaign ads?

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterCyclosporiasismichigan primary
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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