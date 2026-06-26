Auchter's Art: Michigan man

A reminder to readers: I'm a Michigan Tech grad and therefore an agnostic as far as the Michigan/Michigan State rivalry goes — I acknowledge that both schools exist, but I don't worship either one.

So I was delighted when the Wolverines won the NCAA Men's Division I basketball title this year. But I also don't mind taking the opportunity to poke at the Schembechler-level of devotion of U of M zealots. If that makes the Spartan Nation happy, so be it.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.