Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (July 17-19)

It’s Ann Arbor Art Fair weekend! In case your weekend isn’t dictated by the largest art fair in the U.S., though, we’ve got a list of other fun and exciting events from across Michigan to fill your time.

Check out some of these activities handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Bronson Polish Festival

7/16-7/18 | All Day

Downtown - Bronson, MI

Free

Gaylord Alpenfest

7/14-7/18 | All Day

Downtown - Gaylord, MI

Free

Charlevoix Venetian Festival

7/18-7/25 | All Day

Downtown - Charlevoix, MI

Free

The Blue Water Festival

7/15-7/18 | All Day

Downtown - Port Huron, MI

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Ann Arbor Art Fair

7/16-7/18 | All Day

Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Jackson Hot Air Jubilee

7/17-7/19 | All Day

Ella Sharp Park - 2800 Fourth Street, Jackson, MI

Free

Thunder Over Michigan

7/17-7/19 | 3 p.m.

Willow Run Airport -47884 D Street, Belleville, MI

Free

2026 Oberun

7/17 | 6:30 p.m.

Wiard’s Orchard - 5565 Merritt Road, Ypsilanti, MI

$44

Metro Detroit

Hank Williams Jr.

7/17 | 6:30 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI

Prices Vary

Oakland County Fair

7/10-7/19 | All Day

Springfield Oaks County Park - 12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg, MI

$15 per vehicle

Concert of Colors

7/15-7/19 | Times Vary

Various Locations - Detroit, MI

Free

73rd Manchester Chicken Broil

7/18 | 4 p.m.

Alumni Memorial Field - 220 E Vernon Street, Manchester, MI

$15

Grand Rapids

Zach Brown Band

7/17 | 7 p.m.

Van Andel Arena - 130 W Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Pink Flamingo Day

7/17 | All Day

John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI

$25

Sunset Cinema - Pitch Perfect

7/11 | 8 p.m.

Studio Park Piazza - 123 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Blacksmith 101

7/18 | 12 p.m.

Blandford Nature Center - 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$120

Kalamazoo

Celebration of Brass Car Show

7/18 | All Day

Gilmore Car Museum - 6865 W Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, MI

Free

Disney’s Frozen

7/16-7/19 | 8 p.m.

The Barn Theatre -13351 West M-96, Augusta, MI

Prices Vary

Saturday Storytime

7/18 | 10 a.m.

Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$15

Music in the Park

7/19 | 6:30 p.m.

Flesher Field - 3664 S 9th Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

Car Capital Auto Show

7/18 | All Day

R.E. Olds Transportation Museum - 240 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI

Free

Summer Sounds

7/16 | 7 p.m.

Henry Fine Park - 1901 Winchester Road, East Lansing, MI

Free

Eaton County Fair

7/13-7/18 |All Day

Eaton County Fairgrounds - 1025 S Cochran Avenue, Charlotte, MI

Prices Vary