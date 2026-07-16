Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (July 17-19)
It’s Ann Arbor Art Fair weekend! In case your weekend isn’t dictated by the largest art fair in the U.S., though, we’ve got a list of other fun and exciting events from across Michigan to fill your time.
Check out some of these activities handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Bronson Polish Festival
7/16-7/18 | All Day
Downtown - Bronson, MI
Free
Gaylord Alpenfest
7/14-7/18 | All Day
Downtown - Gaylord, MI
Free
Charlevoix Venetian Festival
7/18-7/25 | All Day
Downtown - Charlevoix, MI
Free
The Blue Water Festival
7/15-7/18 | All Day
Downtown - Port Huron, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Ann Arbor Art Fair
7/16-7/18 | All Day
Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Jackson Hot Air Jubilee
7/17-7/19 | All Day
Ella Sharp Park - 2800 Fourth Street, Jackson, MI
Free
Thunder Over Michigan
7/17-7/19 | 3 p.m.
Willow Run Airport -47884 D Street, Belleville, MI
Free
2026 Oberun
7/17 | 6:30 p.m.
Wiard’s Orchard - 5565 Merritt Road, Ypsilanti, MI
$44
Metro Detroit
Hank Williams Jr.
7/17 | 6:30 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI
Prices Vary
Oakland County Fair
7/10-7/19 | All Day
Springfield Oaks County Park - 12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg, MI
$15 per vehicle
Concert of Colors
7/15-7/19 | Times Vary
Various Locations - Detroit, MI
Free
73rd Manchester Chicken Broil
7/18 | 4 p.m.
Alumni Memorial Field - 220 E Vernon Street, Manchester, MI
$15
Grand Rapids
Zach Brown Band
7/17 | 7 p.m.
Van Andel Arena - 130 W Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Pink Flamingo Day
7/17 | All Day
John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI
$25
Sunset Cinema - Pitch Perfect
7/11 | 8 p.m.
Studio Park Piazza - 123 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Blacksmith 101
7/18 | 12 p.m.
Blandford Nature Center - 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$120
Kalamazoo
Celebration of Brass Car Show
7/18 | All Day
Gilmore Car Museum - 6865 W Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, MI
Free
Disney’s Frozen
7/16-7/19 | 8 p.m.
The Barn Theatre -13351 West M-96, Augusta, MI
Prices Vary
Saturday Storytime
7/18 | 10 a.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$15
Music in the Park
7/19 | 6:30 p.m.
Flesher Field - 3664 S 9th Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
Car Capital Auto Show
7/18 | All Day
R.E. Olds Transportation Museum - 240 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
Free
Summer Sounds
7/16 | 7 p.m.
Henry Fine Park - 1901 Winchester Road, East Lansing, MI
Free
Eaton County Fair
7/13-7/18 |All Day
Eaton County Fairgrounds - 1025 S Cochran Avenue, Charlotte, MI
Prices Vary
Lansing Lugnuts 30th Anniversary Celebration
7/18 | 7 p.m.
Jackson Field - 5050 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary