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Auchter's Art: Happy 250th birthday, United States of America!

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published July 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Editorial cartoon overlaying two cartoon tourist figures onto a reproduction of John Trumbull's famous 1818 painting "Declaration of Independence," which depicts the Founding Fathers presenting the draft Declaration to the Continental Congress. In the lower right corner, two casually dressed cartoon tourists — one in a red floral shirt and sun visor, one in a yellow outfit and sun hat — look at the scene. One says in a speech bubble: "Ugh! Just look at 'em — ruining a perfectly lovely holiday by bringing up politics!" The cartoon satirizes people who object to political discussions during patriotic holidays, by placing that complaint directly in front of the most famous act of political rebellion in American history. The image is captioned "Declaration of Independence" after John Trumbull."
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
But that's exactly what Independence Day is about — 250 years ago on July 4th a group of leaders got very, very political by signing a document that put their lives and their family's lives in grave danger. We can see now that it was totally worth it. Back then, it wasn't so clear.

I'm hoping that most readers will recognize the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Or at least that it's some sort of gathering of the Founding Fathers. (Clue: Look at all the White guys!)

Regardless, everybody should be able to recognize our modern-day selves and our aversion to politics being brought up, especially during a summer holiday gathering. But that's exactly what Independence Day is about — 250 years ago on July 4th a group of leaders got very, very political by signing a document that put their lives and their family's lives in grave danger. We can see now that it was totally worth it. Back then, it wasn't so clear.

So for this holiday in particular, we should be actively looking for ways to honor the day by being political. Not with hot takes and fear-mongering, not with political party postering, not with negative campaign ads. But with the politics of how a government that is of the people, by the people, for the people is inexorably intertwined with our lives as citizens.

Let's resolve to participate. The success of our version of government is predicated on an informed and engaged public. So in that spirit, let's resolve not to tell our fellow Americans what to think, but encourage them to think.

Happy Birthday, United States of America! Best wishes to our fragile young republic — celebrate by being active participants of this grand experiment.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion America's 250th birthdayAuchter's Artjohn auchter
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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