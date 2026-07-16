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Art lovers brave hazardous air as Ann Arbor Art Fair goes on

Michigan Public | By Edith Pendell,
Hanna DonovanAnna Barnes
Published July 16, 2026 at 7:49 PM EDT
The Ann Arbor Art Fair under a hazy sky July 16.
1 of 2  — aaartfairinthesmoke1.jpeg
The Ann Arbor Art Fair under a hazy sky July 16.
Rob Hess / Michigan Public
Downtown Ann Arbor under hazardous air quality conditions July 16.
2 of 2  — aaartfairinthesmoke.jpeg
Downtown Ann Arbor under hazardous air quality conditions July 16.
Rob Hess / Michigan Public

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is underway this week even as the city — and the state — experiences hazardous air quality from wildfire smoke.

Shifting winds brought smoke from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota into the Great Lakes region. The smoke has high levels of extremely small particles called "fine particulate matter," which can cause health issues if inhaled at high rates.

The area’s air quality index topped 500 on Thursday, far above the “good” range of 50 or lower.

Still, vendors and visitors turned out for the three-day art fair event, which typically draws about 400,000 people. Artists travel from across the country to attend.

“I've been here some years where it's a downpour and as soon as it lets up the streets are full again,” said Florida-based painter Adair Hinds. “People love the Ann Arbor Art Fair so I think they're going to come rain, shine, or smoke.”

Long-time fairgoers Lori O’Neil and Nancy Tallio decided to come despite the hazardous conditions, and they noted that fair attendance seemed lower than in previous years,

“We briefly thought about not coming down but then I’m like, ‘No, I’ve got some N95 masks left over from COVID,’ and I’m glad we did,” Tallio said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advised people to remain inside when possible, and to limit strenuous activities if they must spend time outdoors.

Event organizers issued a statement confirming that the fair would remain open, but offering vendors the option to close early.

“Due to continued wildfire smoke across Michigan, Ann Arbor Art Fair directors have notified artists that they may operate on altered hours, closing their booths early at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16, and reopening at noon Friday, July 17,” the statement read. “Artists may choose to remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days as originally scheduled. Most downtown restaurants and retailers also remain open for business.”
Tags
Environment & Climate Change Ann Arbor Art FairAnn ArborCanadian WildfiresAir Qualitywildfires
Edith Pendell
Edith Pendell is a Newsroom Intern for Michigan Public. She is a current student at the University of Michigan, where she studies political science and English, and has served as co Editor-in-Chief of The Michigan Daily.
See stories by Edith Pendell
Hanna Donovan
Hanna Donovan is a Newsroom Intern at Michigan Public. She is currently a student at Grand Valley State University.
See stories by Hanna Donovan
Anna Barnes
Anna Barnes is an intern at Michigan Public focusing on environmental reporting. She has worked on the environmental beat for over three years.
See stories by Anna Barnes
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