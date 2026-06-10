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It's Just Politics

Inside Michigan's increasingly competitive U.S. senate primary

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published June 10, 2026 at 12:52 PM EDT
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Panel showing Mallory McMorrow, Haley Stevens, Mike Rogers, & Abdul El-Sayed
A big union endorsement, millions in outside spending, and a three-way Democratic fight that's only getting tougher. Michigan's open U.S. Senate race is quickly becoming one of the country's most closely watched contests.

Michigan's open U.S. Senate race is drawing national attention, and the Democratic primary is becoming increasingly competitive. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta talk with Lauren Gibbons of Bridge Michigan and Zack Stanton of MS NOW about the UAW's recent endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed, the battle among Democratic candidates, and what it all means for the race against Republican Mike Rogers in the general election.

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It's Just Politics It's Just Politicsu.s. senate race2026 Midterm ElectionMallory McMorrowAbdul El-Sayedmike rogershaley stevens
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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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