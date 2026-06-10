Inside Michigan's increasingly competitive U.S. senate primary

Michigan's open U.S. Senate race is drawing national attention, and the Democratic primary is becoming increasingly competitive. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta talk with Lauren Gibbons of Bridge Michigan and Zack Stanton of MS NOW about the UAW's recent endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed, the battle among Democratic candidates, and what it all means for the race against Republican Mike Rogers in the general election.

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