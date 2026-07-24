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Meet the MI candidates running for governor and U.S. Senate

Michigan Public | By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published July 24, 2026 at 9:45 AM EDT
At the top of a light gray background are the handwritten words "Meet the candidates." Below are monochromatic images of gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates. From left: Chris Swanson, Jocelyn Benson, Perry Johnson, Haley Stevens, and Abdul El-Sayed. The Democratic candidates have small, blue dots behind them and the Republican candidate has big, red dots behind him.
Kalloli Bhatt
/
Canva

Hi! You're reading the It's Just Politics newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the It's Just Politics podcast for all the political news you need each week.

Absentee ballots have gone out, early voting begins tomorrow, and the primary is 11 days away. If you’re still undecided about who you’re voting for in Michigan’s two marquee statewide races, we’re bringing you a special edition of the newsletter this week. Take a listen to the candidates who want your vote!

Governor’s race

A black and white photo of Chris Swanson wearing a jacket and tie superimposed over a blue and purple background with an Election 2026 graphic at the side
Politics & Government
Michigan's race for governor: Meet candidate Chris Swanson
Doug Tribou, Caoilinn Goss
Michigan’s 2026 primary election is on Aug. 4. Chris Swanson is a Democratic candidate for governor. He currently serves as the Genesee County Sheriff.
A woman in professional attire smiles in a black and white photo, with text reading “Michigan’s Gubernatorial Race: Jocelyn Benson, Election 2026” on a blue gradient background.
Politics & Government
Michigan's race for governor: Meet candidate Jocelyn Benson
Doug Tribou, Caoilinn Goss
Michigan's primary election is August 4. Jocelyn Benson has served as Michigan’s Secretary of State since 2019. Now, she’s also a Democratic candidate for governor.
Grayscale photo of a smiling man in a striped shirt with text: "Election 2026. Michigan’s Gubernatorial Race: Perry Johnson" on a pink and red gradient background.
Politics & Government
Michigan's race for governor: Meet candidate Perry Johnson
Doug Tribou, Caoilinn Goss
Michigan's primary election is August 4. Businessman and author Perry Johnson is a Republican candidate for governor. He spoke to Michigan Public's Doug Tribou.

Note: Michigan Public reached out to Republican Congressman John James for an interview. He has not made himself available.

U.S. Senate race

On the left of the image are the It's Just Politics and Michigan Public logos. Below them are the words "Haley Stevens talks AIPAC money and healthcare." To the right is a white outlined image of Haley Stevens in studio. Stevens is wearing headphones, a jean jacket and red shirt. The background is a gradient that goes from blue to purple.
Politics & Government
Michigan's Race for the U.S. Senate: Meet Haley Stevens
Zoe Clark, Rick Pluta, Stateside Staff
This week on the podcast we're doing something different. We're bringing you interviews with both U.S. Senate candidates. Today, we have U.S. Representative Haley Stevens. Tomorrow, we'll hear from former Wayne County health official Abdul El-Sayed.
On the left side of the image are the It's Just Politics and Michigan Public logos. Underneath them are the words "Abdul El-Sayed talks data centers and antisemitism." To the right is an outlined photo of Abdul El-Sayed in a jacket and black shirt wearing headphones. Behind all of this is a blue and purple gradient background.
Politics & Government
Michigan's Race for the U.S. Senate: Meet Abdul El-Sayed
Zoe Clark, Rick Pluta, Stateside Staff
Today, we bring you our conversation with former Wayne County health official Abdul El-Sayed. Yesterday, we heard from U.S. Representative Haley Stevens.

Note: Michigan Public reached out to former Congressman Mike Rogers, who is running on the Republican ticket. If he accepts an interview request, we’ll bring you that conversation as well.

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Have questions about Michigan politics? Or, just want to let us know what you want more of (less of?) in the newsletter? We always want to hear from you! Shoot us an email at politics@michiganpublic.org!

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Yours in political nerdiness,

Rick Pluta & Zoe Clark
Co-hosts, It’s Just Politics

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IJP On the Road

Community
Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - Michigan’s Primary Election Preview (Jul. 29, 2026)
Frankie Tracy
Join Michigan Public’s It’s Just Politics co-hosts Zoe Clark (Political Director) and Rick Pluta (Senior Capitol Correspondent), and guest panelists Simon D. Schuster (Capitol Reporter, Bridge Michigan) and Jordyn Hermani (Policy & Politics Reporter, Bridge Michigan), for a preview of the upcoming Michigan Primary, less than a week before the election!

Tags
Politics & Government IJP Newsletter2026 Midterm ElectionJocelyn Bensonchris swansonPerry Johnsongubernatorial electionGovernor's Racemichigan governor's racehaley stevensAbdul El-SayedU.S. Senate Racesenate race
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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