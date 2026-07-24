Meet the MI candidates running for governor and U.S. Senate

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Absentee ballots have gone out, early voting begins tomorrow, and the primary is 11 days away. If you’re still undecided about who you’re voting for in Michigan’s two marquee statewide races, we’re bringing you a special edition of the newsletter this week. Take a listen to the candidates who want your vote!

Governor’s race

Note: Michigan Public reached out to Republican Congressman John James for an interview. He has not made himself available.

U.S. Senate race

Note: Michigan Public reached out to former Congressman Mike Rogers, who is running on the Republican ticket. If he accepts an interview request, we’ll bring you that conversation as well.

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Have questions about Michigan politics? Or, just want to let us know what you want more of (less of?) in the newsletter? We always want to hear from you! Shoot us an email at politics@michiganpublic.org !

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Yours in political nerdiness,

Rick Pluta & Zoe Clark

Co-hosts, It’s Just Politics

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IJP On the Road