Auchter's Art: Gordie Howe Bridge drama

I was on vacation during this week, so I drew this cartoon a week ahead of time. I figured there would likely be additional drama about the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge and, sure enough, there is. Here's a link to a pretty good summary, but the overarching story is how stupid and unnecessary the drama is.

What should be a joyful celebration of a mutually beneficial expansion of commerce has become a case study in why no country should ever trust the United States to keep its word and honor contracts let alone the "deals" we make. Trump and his administration are not just ruining relationships in the short term but salting the earth to prevent future relationships from growing.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.