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Auchter's Art: Gordie Howe Bridge drama

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published July 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Editorial cartoon in four panels featuring two men wearing American flag baseball caps — one slim and mustachioed in a blue shirt, the other heavyset and bearded in a red cap and brown shirt. In the first panel, the heavyset man declares: "The Gordie Howe Bridge?! Well, they can open it, but I ain't usin' it!" In the second panel, he continues: "Them Canadians built it only to benefit themselves and they've done nothin' but offer us bad deals and disrespect us!" In the third panel, the heavyset man stands with arms crossed and a sour expression while the other man looks sideways at him knowingly. In the fourth panel, the slimmer man says, "Plus it bypasses all his favorite strip clubs in Windsor." The heavyset man sheepishly replies, "Well, yeah, that too."
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
I figured that there would likely be additional drama about the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge and, sure enough, there is. Here's a link to a pretty good summary, but the overarching story is how stupidly unnecessary the drama is.

I was on vacation during this week, so I drew this cartoon a week ahead of time. I figured there would likely be additional drama about the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge and, sure enough, there is. Here's a link to a pretty good summary, but the overarching story is how stupid and unnecessary the drama is.

What should be a joyful celebration of a mutually beneficial expansion of commerce has become a case study in why no country should ever trust the United States to keep its word and honor contracts let alone the "deals" we make. Trump and his administration are not just ruining relationships in the short term but salting the earth to prevent future relationships from growing.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterGordie Howe International Bridge
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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