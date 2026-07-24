Breaking In: How young Michiganders are navigating today’s job market

Data from the state tells us that 16-to-19 year olds in Michigan are finding it harder to land a summer job compared to 2023 – from around 17% to about 13.74%

More than a third of teenagers eligible for work are employed, and while these numbers tell a part of the story, experts say the challenges facing young workers today are rooted in broader economic trends.

The combination of artificial intelligence replacing entry-level jobs and increased adult unemployment has made the search for a summer job more difficult for teens.

Summer is in full swing and many Michigan teens are busy clocking in at their summer jobs. But unlike generations before them, young people today are navigating a tough labor market – one shaped by Artificial Intelligence, economic uncertainty and rising unemployment.

Marco Villa is 16 years old and works at Tommy Hilfiger in West Michigan, a job he said took him six months to find. He estimates he filled out 30-40 applications before getting hired.

“The main issue was like, I would just apply to different places and never hear back,” Villa said.

For many teenagers looking for work, the job application process has become one of the biggest barriers. From some employers, Villa was met with miscommunication and disorganization, and from others he wouldn’t hear back at all. He said he’s not alone in this experience.

“I've heard the same stories from my friends where they like, they applied to thousands [of] places and they just can't get [a] job anywhere. Obviously not thousands, but you know, you get the idea. It's very hard to get a job as a minor just anywhere or even just getting a job in general,” Villa said.

Data from the state tells us that 16-to-19 year olds in Michigan are finding it harder to land a summer job compared to three years ago – from around 17% to about 13.74% in 2023.

“The unemployment rate is the share of teens who are available for work and actively looking for work,” said University of Michigan professor of public policy and economics, Betsey Stevenson.

“It's actually a hopeful sign when we see a high number, because that means a lot of teens are trying to find work.”

Right now, just over a third of teenagers eligible for work are employed, and while these numbers tell a part of the story, Stevenson said the challenges facing young workers today are rooted in broader economic trends.

Michigan has a higher unemployment rate for adults which is around 5.1 percent. This is almost double the unemployment rate of states like Maine and Wisconsin.

“I mean, if you have a high adult unemployment rate, you're going to have older people competing with teens for the exact same job,” Stevenson said.

That, coupled with a decline in entry level jobs, is making it harder for everyone to get a job.

“A lot of that is being replaced by artificial intelligence as well as companies just cutting corners. And so, you put that all together and it's certainly changing the shape of the labor market that teens are facing,” she said.

When the economy is healthier, people go out to eat, adults take vacations and families need a babysitter – jobs that are often filled by teen services.

16-year old Villa has experienced this first hand after his mom struggled to find work last year.

“My mom, even though she’s very qualified and has lots of experience, she spent lots of time between jobs, not having a job when she was looking,” he said.

Villa blames the tough labor market.

“Since, like, so many adults are trying to get second jobs right now, people with more experience are going to probably get hired over some high schooler that's never had a job before,” Villa said.

For teenagers younger than 16-years old the search for work can be even tougher than their older counterparts. Leonardo Arvizu is a 14-year-old working in Holland and relates to this struggle.

“There weren't a lot of places hiring and especially when you're under 16, it's just a lot more limitations. So it was a little tough,” Arvizio said.

Some state legislators want to make it easier for minors to get jobs. Recently, the Michigan House of Representatives passed a bill that would no longer require minors to acquire a work permit. Others worry that this might put an already vulnerable group at risk .

Research on the benefits of youth work permits is mixed. A non-peer reviewed study from 2024 showed that states that had eliminated youth work permit requirements experienced fewer youth labor violations. A separate study from 2010 demonstrated that work permits don't necessarily prevent work violations from taking place, but can help inform young people about labor laws and their legal rights.

Understanding those rights is something 16-year old Jaela Corporan thinks about often. Since January she’s been working up to 24 hours a week at a Chick-fil-A in Grand Rapids. She said she was hired back in January on the spot during a staffing shortage.

“If you're uncomfortable with anything, you have the right to just kind of say no to things and let them know if it's making you uncomfortable,” Corporan said.

For the high school senior, having a job has meant more than just a paycheck. It's given her the freedom to spend time with friends, save for college and help her mom out with some expenses.