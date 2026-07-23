Weekday mornings on Michigan Public, Doug Tribou hosts NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to news radio program in the country.
How would gubernatorial candidates respond to Trump's mass deportation campaign?
Immigration enforcement has dramatically increased under the second Donald Trump administration. Thousands of people living in Michigan have been arrested and hundreds more have been detained here from other states.
The next governor may have opportunities to slow or help the federal government's mass deportation campaign. We asked the candidates about that.
Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about immigration enforcement here.
Get the facts about immigration enforcement in Michigan:
In Michigan, immigrants being held inside detention centers often have no idea of when their cases will be resolved. Dozens have been held for over six months and for some it's been closer to a year. Mental health experts say the uncertainty coupled with the prolonged isolation can take a psychological toll, with the effects often growing more severe the longer a person is detained.