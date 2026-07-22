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It's Just Politics

Michigan's Race for the U.S. Senate: Meet Haley Stevens

By Zoe Clark,
Rick PlutaStateside Staff
Published July 22, 2026 at 5:41 PM EDT
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On the left of the image are the It's Just Politics and Michigan Public logos. Below them are the words "Haley Stevens talks AIPAC money and healthcare." To the right is a white outlined image of Haley Stevens in studio. Stevens is wearing headphones, a jean jacket and red shirt. The background is a gradient that goes from blue to purple.
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Hi! This week we're doing something different.

We're bringing you interviews with both U.S. Senate candidates. Today, we have U.S. Representative Haley Stevens. Tomorrow, we'll hear from former Wayne County health official Abdul El-Sayed.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

Community
Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - Michigan’s Primary Election Preview (Jul. 29, 2026)
Frankie Tracy
Join Michigan Public’s It’s Just Politics co-hosts Zoe Clark (Political Director) and Rick Pluta (Senior Capitol Correspondent), and guest panelists Simon D. Schuster (Capitol Reporter, Bridge Michigan) and Jordyn Hermani (Policy & Politics Reporter, Bridge Michigan), for a preview of the upcoming Michigan Primary, less than a week before the election!

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It's Just Politics It's Just Politicshaley stevensU.S. Senate Race2026 Midterm Election
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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
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Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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