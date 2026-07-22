Michigan's Race for the U.S. Senate: Meet Haley Stevens
Hi! This week we're doing something different.
We're bringing you interviews with both U.S. Senate candidates. Today, we have U.S. Representative Haley Stevens. Tomorrow, we'll hear from former Wayne County health official Abdul El-Sayed.
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Join Michigan Public’s It’s Just Politics co-hosts Zoe Clark (Political Director) and Rick Pluta (Senior Capitol Correspondent), and guest panelists Simon D. Schuster (Capitol Reporter, Bridge Michigan) and Jordyn Hermani (Policy & Politics Reporter, Bridge Michigan), for a preview of the upcoming Michigan Primary, less than a week before the election!