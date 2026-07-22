Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (July 24-26)

The weather is looking cool, and after last weekend, I think we all need some fresh air. If you need some ideas to get you outside, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Plus, we’ve added an additional section focused on the U.P. for those of you spending your summer weekends up north! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

7/24-8/2 | 5:30 p.m.

Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary by Event

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Powwow

7/24-7/26 | Times Vary

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Reservation - 7525 E. Tomah Road, Mt Pleasant, MI

Free

AuSable River Festival

7/18-7/25 | All Day

Downtown - Grayling, MI

Free

Barry County Fair

7/20-7/25 | All Day

Barry Expo Center - 1350 M-37, Hastings, MI

$8

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

Athena by Gracie Gardner

7/17-8/9 | Times Vary

Theatre NOVA

$30

Chelsea Sounds & Sights Festival

7/24-7/25 | All Day

Downtown - Chelsea, Mi

Free

Morgan Wallen at The Big House

7/24-7/25 | 5:30 p.m.

Michigan Stadium - 1201 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

North Ingalls Band

7/25 | 9 p.m.

North Star Lounge - 301 N Fifth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

$20

Metro Detroit

Greektown Heritage Festival

7/24 | 6 p.m.

Greektown - Detroit, MI

Free

Detroit Historical Museum Block Party

7/24 | All Day

Detroit Historical Museum - 5404 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Free

Pour on the Shore

7/24 | 6:30 p.m.

Pavilion Shore Park - 43390 W 13 Mile Road, Novi, MI

$50

SterlingFest

7/23-7/25 | All Day

Sterling Heights City Center - 40555 Utica Road, Sterling Heights, MI

Free

Grand Rapids

Christmas in July

7/24-7/25 | All Day

Downtown Market - 435 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Blueberry Harvest Fest

7/24-7/26 | All Day

Bowman Blueberries Farm Market - 15793 James Street, Holland, MI

Free

Lil Wayne

7/25 | 7 p.m.

Acrisure Amphitheatre - 201 Market Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Sunset Cinema - Encanto

7/25 | 8 p.m.

Studio Park Piazza - 123 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Kalamazoo

Richland Art Fair

7/25 | All Day

Gull Meadow Farms - 8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI

Free

Issues & Ale: It’s Just Politics - Primary Election Preview

7/29 | 7 p.m.

Bell's Eccentric Cafe - 355 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Terry Todd Lecture & Tasting: Can Eating Insects Save the Planet?

7/25 | 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo Nature Center

$5

Murder Mystery Dinner

7/25 | 6 p.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$120

Lansing

Celebrate Meridian Festival

7/24-7/25 | All Day

Marketplace on the Green - 1995 Central Park Dr, Okemos, MI

Free

Lansing Coin Show

7/22-7/25 | All Day

Lansing Center - 333 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI

Free

Lansing Lugnuts vs Great Lakes Loons

7/21-7/26 | Times Vary

Jackson Field - 5050 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Beginner Woodworking: Adirondack Chair

7/25 | All Day

Lansing Makers Network - 2730 Alpha Access Street, Lansing, MI

$220

Upper Peninsula

Tour Da Yoop, Eh

7/24-8/2 | All Day

Various Locations

Free to Watch

CopperFest

7/24-7/25 | All Day

River Street, Ontonagon, MI

Free

St. Ignace Music by the Bay

7/24-7/26 | 7 p.m.

American Legion Park - 200 N State Street, St Ignace, MI

Free