Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (July 24-26)
The weather is looking cool, and after last weekend, I think we all need some fresh air. If you need some ideas to get you outside, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Plus, we’ve added an additional section focused on the U.P. for those of you spending your summer weekends up north! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival
7/24-8/2 | 5:30 p.m.
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary by Event
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Powwow
7/24-7/26 | Times Vary
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Reservation - 7525 E. Tomah Road, Mt Pleasant, MI
Free
AuSable River Festival
7/18-7/25 | All Day
Downtown - Grayling, MI
Free
Barry County Fair
7/20-7/25 | All Day
Barry Expo Center - 1350 M-37, Hastings, MI
$8
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
Athena by Gracie Gardner
7/17-8/9 | Times Vary
Theatre NOVA
$30
Chelsea Sounds & Sights Festival
7/24-7/25 | All Day
Downtown - Chelsea, Mi
Free
Morgan Wallen at The Big House
7/24-7/25 | 5:30 p.m.
Michigan Stadium - 1201 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
North Ingalls Band
7/25 | 9 p.m.
North Star Lounge - 301 N Fifth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$20
Metro Detroit
Greektown Heritage Festival
7/24 | 6 p.m.
Greektown - Detroit, MI
Free
Detroit Historical Museum Block Party
7/24 | All Day
Detroit Historical Museum - 5404 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Free
Pour on the Shore
7/24 | 6:30 p.m.
Pavilion Shore Park - 43390 W 13 Mile Road, Novi, MI
$50
SterlingFest
7/23-7/25 | All Day
Sterling Heights City Center - 40555 Utica Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Free
Grand Rapids
Christmas in July
7/24-7/25 | All Day
Downtown Market - 435 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Blueberry Harvest Fest
7/24-7/26 | All Day
Bowman Blueberries Farm Market - 15793 James Street, Holland, MI
Free
Lil Wayne
7/25 | 7 p.m.
Acrisure Amphitheatre - 201 Market Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Sunset Cinema - Encanto
7/25 | 8 p.m.
Studio Park Piazza - 123 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
Richland Art Fair
7/25 | All Day
Gull Meadow Farms - 8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI
Free
Issues & Ale: It’s Just Politics - Primary Election Preview
7/29 | 7 p.m.
Bell's Eccentric Cafe - 355 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Terry Todd Lecture & Tasting: Can Eating Insects Save the Planet?
7/25 | 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center
$5
Murder Mystery Dinner
7/25 | 6 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$120
Lansing
Celebrate Meridian Festival
7/24-7/25 | All Day
Marketplace on the Green - 1995 Central Park Dr, Okemos, MI
Free
Lansing Coin Show
7/22-7/25 | All Day
Lansing Center - 333 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Free
Lansing Lugnuts vs Great Lakes Loons
7/21-7/26 | Times Vary
Jackson Field - 5050 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Beginner Woodworking: Adirondack Chair
7/25 | All Day
Lansing Makers Network - 2730 Alpha Access Street, Lansing, MI
$220
Upper Peninsula
Tour Da Yoop, Eh
7/24-8/2 | All Day
Various Locations
Free to Watch
CopperFest
7/24-7/25 | All Day
River Street, Ontonagon, MI
Free
St. Ignace Music by the Bay
7/24-7/26 | 7 p.m.
American Legion Park - 200 N State Street, St Ignace, MI
Free
Art on the Rocks
7/25-7/26 | All Day
Mattson Lower Harbor Park - 200 N Lakeshore Boulevard, Marquette, MI
Free