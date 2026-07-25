© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate candidates differ on immigration, healthcare, data centers

Michigan Public | By Stateside Staff,
Adam Yahya Rayes
Published July 25, 2026 at 10:20 AM EDT
A split graphic showing two people in black-and-white, each wearing Sony over-ear headphones and a lavalier microphone, set against two-toned blue backgrounds. On the left, a man with dark hair and a beard wearing a blazer over a black shirt speaks with his mouth open. On the right, a woman with dark shoulder-length hair wearing a denim jacket smiles, with a microphone boom visible at the right edge of the frame.
Michigan Public
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. Representative Haley Stevens are going head-to-head in the Aug. 4 primary to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

The next U.S. senator from Michigan could shift the national balance of power between the political parties.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Congresswoman Haley Stevens are fighting to be the Democratic party's nominee against Mike Rogers in the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

Before you vote in the Aug. 4 primary, here's what you need to know about where these two stand on immigration enforcement, healthcare affordability and data center projects.

Immigration enforcement has dramatically increased under the second Donald Trump administration. Thousands of people living in Michigan have been arrested and hundreds more have been detained here from other states.

The next U.S. senator could cast a vote or propose legislation to reshape the federal government's approach.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about immigration enforcement here.

Get the facts about immigration enforcement in Michigan:
The average length of stay at the North Lake Processing Center is six weeks. Dozens have been there for more than six months.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
Criminal Justice & Legal System
Extended ICE Detention at North Lake: the psychological impact on Michigan detainees
Claire Keenan-Kurgan, Michelle Jokisch Polo, Adam Yahya Rayes
In Michigan, immigrants being held inside detention centers often have no idea of when their cases will be resolved. Dozens have been held for over six months and for some it's been closer to a year. Mental health experts say the uncertainty coupled with the prolonged isolation can take a psychological toll, with the effects often growing more severe the longer a person is detained.
Detroit District 7 Council Member Denzel McCampbell
City of Detroit
Politics & Government
Detroit officials demand ICE end vehicle pursuits of people suspected of not having legal status
Tracy Samilton
Inside the coordinated strategy to radically reshape U.S. immigration
Ximena Bustillo, Bronson Arcuri

Affordable Care Act premiums increased significantly across the country this year. Costs of other health plans are also up, while a lot of people feel like those plans are covering less.

The next U.S. senator could use their vote to change the way you pay for your next doctor's visit.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about healthcare here.

Get the facts about healthcare:
Even people with health insurance can acquire staggering amounts of medical debt in the U.S., says RIP Medical Debt.
LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe
/
242338052
Health
Fewer Michiganders will be covered by Medicaid in 2028, report says
Anna Busse
Between 171,000 and 355,000 Michiganders are projected to lose Medicaid coverage under new work requirements and more frequent eligibility determinations, according to the Urban Institute.
A new study from West Health-Gallup Center on Healthcare in America finds "job lock" is even more prevalent for people with chronic conditions, 41% of whom report staying in a job to keep health insurance.
Creative Images Lab
/
Getty Images
Staying in a job for the health insurance? About 1 in 4 Americans do, a survey says
Joseph Kim
Marie Noon at her home in Brighton, Mich., with her dog, Ziggy. Despite being eligible for Medicaid, Noon was denied coverage in 2025 because of an error with the state's benefits system. It took months of pushback before the state reversed its mistake. Even as a "tech-savvy" former bank manager, Noon says, she wanted to give up several times along the way.
Kate Wells for KFF Health News
Politics & Government
Deloitte-run systems denied Medicaid to disabled people. New laws could make it worse
Rachana Pradhan, Samantha Liss, Kate Wells

Data centers have quickly become a big deal in Michigan. People, companies and officials across the state have been embroiled in bitter debates over where they get built.

The next U.S. senator will likely have the opportunity to vote on or propose federal regulations for data centers.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about data centers here.

Get the facts about data centers:
An artistic photo showing a row full of data servers with soft blue light
.shock - stock.adobe.com
/
335703289
Environment & Climate Change
Data centers in Michigan: What you need to know
Nina Misuraca Ignaczak | Planet Detroit
As data centers proliferate across the Great Lakes, driven by AI’s soaring demands, communities face a dual reality: economic growth and environmental challenges.
FILE -A lone resident of Benton Harbor, Mich., walks across Britain Street Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, near the city's water tower in Benton Harbor. Federal auditors announced an investigation Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 of how the government has dealt with lead contamination of drinking water in Benton Harbor, an impoverished, mostly Black city in southwest Michigan. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
/
AP
Environment & Climate Change
Are data centers a threat to the Great Lakes?
Stephen Starr | Great Lakes Now
Resistance to data center projects has grown across the state, leading over 50 municipalities to implement moratoriums.
Anna Busse, Dustin Dwyer, Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Politics & Government
Michigan communities are putting moratoriums on data centers. The clock is ticking.
Edith Pendell

Watch full interviews with both candidates below:

Note: Michigan Public reached out to former Congressman Mike Rogers, who is running on the Republican ticket. If he accepts an interview request, we’ll bring you his positions and that conversation as well.
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 Midterm ElectionAbdul El-Sayedhaley stevensData Centerhealthcareimmigration
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Adam Yahya Rayes
Large sets of numbers add up to peoples’ stories. As Michigan Public’s Data Reporter, Adam Yahya Rayes seeks to sift through noisy digits to put the individuals and policies that make up our communities into perspective.
See stories by Adam Yahya Rayes
We need your support donation button
Related Content