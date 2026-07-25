How Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate candidates differ on immigration, healthcare, data centers

The next U.S. senator from Michigan could shift the national balance of power between the political parties.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Congresswoman Haley Stevens are fighting to be the Democratic party's nominee against Mike Rogers in the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

Before you vote in the Aug. 4 primary, here's what you need to know about where these two stand on immigration enforcement, healthcare affordability and data center projects.

Immigration enforcement has dramatically increased under the second Donald Trump administration. Thousands of people living in Michigan have been arrested and hundreds more have been detained here from other states.

The next U.S. senator could cast a vote or propose legislation to reshape the federal government's approach.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about immigration enforcement here.

Affordable Care Act premiums increased significantly across the country this year. Costs of other health plans are also up, while a lot of people feel like those plans are covering less.

The next U.S. senator could use their vote to change the way you pay for your next doctor's visit.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about healthcare here.

Data centers have quickly become a big deal in Michigan. People, companies and officials across the state have been embroiled in bitter debates over where they get built.

The next U.S. senator will likely have the opportunity to vote on or propose federal regulations for data centers.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about data centers here.

Watch full interviews with both candidates below:

Note: Michigan Public reached out to former Congressman Mike Rogers, who is running on the Republican ticket. If he accepts an interview request, we’ll bring you his positions and that conversation as well.