How would gubernatorial candidates bring jobs to Michigan?

We have seen a lot of debate over what the state should — or should not — do to help attract and keep businesses in Michigan. One major point of contention is the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its taxpayer-funded spending on private businesses.

The next governor may have opportunities to change the MEDC's approach and try new tactics to bring jobs to Michigan. We asked the candidates about that.

Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about economic development here.