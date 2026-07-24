Weekday mornings on Michigan Public, Doug Tribou hosts NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to news radio program in the country.
How would gubernatorial candidates bring jobs to Michigan?
We have seen a lot of debate over what the state should — or should not — do to help attract and keep businesses in Michigan. One major point of contention is the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its taxpayer-funded spending on private businesses.
The next governor may have opportunities to change the MEDC's approach and try new tactics to bring jobs to Michigan. We asked the candidates about that.
Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about economic development here.
Get the facts about economic development in Michigan:
As teenagers look for a job this summer, they are facing an everchanging labor market and economic uncertainty.