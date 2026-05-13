Michigan’s $20 million grant scandal and another signature fight

Criminal charges have now been filed against businesswoman Fay Beydoun in connection to a controversial $20 million state grant that became a symbol of Michigan’s freewheeling pandemic-era spending.

This week on It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta talk with Detroit News politics editor Chad Livengood about how a $4,500 coffee maker helped uncover allegations of weak oversight surrounding millions in taxpayer dollars.

Plus, yet another fight over petition signatures in Michigan’s governor’s race and why campaigns still can’t seem to avoid ballot access scandals.

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