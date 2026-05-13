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It's Just Politics

Michigan’s $20 million grant scandal and another signature fight

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published May 13, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
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Fay Beydoun speaking
Bill Chapman
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USA Today
The week in Michigan politics: Criminal charges tied to a controversial $20 million state grant and renewed battles over petition signatures in Michigan’s governor’s race.

Criminal charges have now been filed against businesswoman Fay Beydoun in connection to a controversial $20 million state grant that became a symbol of Michigan’s freewheeling pandemic-era spending.

This week on It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta talk with Detroit News politics editor Chad Livengood about how a $4,500 coffee maker helped uncover allegations of weak oversight surrounding millions in taxpayer dollars.

Plus, yet another fight over petition signatures in Michigan’s governor’s race and why campaigns still can’t seem to avoid ballot access scandals.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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