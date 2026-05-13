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North Lake Processing Center
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Mornings in Michigan
North Lake Processing Center
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Weekend Schedule Changes (Aug. 2025)
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Fay Beydoun
Politics & Government
Michigan’s $20 million grant scandal and another signature fight
Zoe Clark, Rick Pluta
The week in Michigan politics: Criminal charges tied to a controversial $20 million state grant and renewed battles over petition signatures in Michigan’s governor’s race.