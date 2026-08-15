Michigan coal power plant, set to close more than a year ago, is again ordered to keep running

More than a year into an "energy emergency" that the Trump administration said required keeping the J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant near Lake Michigan operating beyond its planned retirement date, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright extended the emergency order Friday, compelling Consumers Energy to keep the plant operational at least until November 14.

It's the fifth extension of the original emergency order issued in May, 2025, days ahead of the planned shutdown of the plant by Consumers Energy.

"The Campbell Plant has proven critical ... operating regularly during periods of high energy demand and low levels of intermittent energy production," the Energy Department said.

"President Trump and the Energy Department remain committed to doing everything in our power to mitigate the possibility of power outages for American families and businesses," Wright said in a statement. "Ensuring coal plants such as the Campbell Plant are available to operate during periods of high electricity demand saves lives.

But environmental groups have challenged the orders in court, arguing that the Energy Department is misusing its emergency powers when no true emergency exists.

Consumers Energy had a plan to replace the Campbell plant with cleaner energy sources, and the state of Michigan and the mid-continent power grid operator had both approved the closure.

The push to keep the Michigan coal plant operating is part of a broader Trump administration effort to "reinvigorate and expand America’s coal industry."

Four other coal plants in other states are also subject to emergency orders. Ratepayers bear most of the costs of continuing to operate the plants, with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel saying the Campbell plant's emergency order had cost Consumers Energy customers $180 million through this March.

Editor's note: Consumers Energy is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.