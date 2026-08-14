John U. Bacon: Tigers are still hot, Larkin's still here, and college football's still "irrational"

What's the long-term outlook for the Tigers after they traded away some key stars?

Will the Red Wings trade their biggest star before the season?

What's a college football rivalry without hate?

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou for a look at those questions.

Doug Tribou: Well, John, I think I missed a few things while I was away on vacation. The Tigers basically remodeled their roster. Pitchers Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize are gone, traded to other teams. So is catcher Jake Rogers. But the Tigers are also now very much in the hunt for a playoff spot; even have a chance to win their division.

Even though the team's been playing well lately, does this feel like the start of another rebuild after just a couple of winning seasons in a row?

John U. Bacon: Yes, it sure does, Doug. By the way, I love your term, "they remodeled their roster." That's as nice as you can say it. No, they they burned half of it down. But that's a remodeling I guess so, yes. And the reason is that paying for prospects and rebuilding is always cheaper than paying for a title team.

And yet, as you point out, despite the Tigers' management's best efforts, the team is still winning recently. And again, the cutting edge of mediocrity puts you in the playoffs, because this [American League Central] division only has one winning team. So they're that close to making the playoffs anyway.

It's kind of like the Grinch stole Christmas and in Whoville they're still singing regardless. That's what's happening here.

"It's kind of like the Grinch stole Christmas and in Whoville they're still singing regardless."

John U. Bacon on the Detroit Tigers' staying hot after the team traded away some star players

DT: I suppose we should note that there is a chance that Tarik Skubal could return to the Tigers because his contract — with the Dodgers now — still expires at the end of the season. Would you care to put a percentage on the chance of him returning? [Laughs]

JUB: [Laughs] Well, we're both laughing. If you've seen Dumb and Dumber, you know... "So you're saying there's a chance?" Yeah, I guess I am.

And Tarik Skubal came out and said how much he loved being in Detroit — and got choked up — and he'd love to come back. Well, okay, you can come back for, like $40 million instead of $50 million a year. If you're willing to make that sacrifice, by all means, come back. So it's not like it's impossible, but it's impossible.

DT: [Laughs] Despite making a trade request in April, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is still a member of the team. According to multiple reports, the Wings are hoping to get a first-line center — for the non-hockey fans, that's basically the top starting offensive player for a lot of teams — they're hoping to get that in return for Larkin, who is — wait for it — a first-line center.

JUB: [Laughs] Yeah, you see the problem.

DT: Larkin wants to be traded to a winner, but most top teams don't have a huge need at his position. We're about a month away from NHL training camp. Will we see Dylan Larkin in red and white this season?

JUB: Boy, I really don't know. If you do, he'll be an unhappy captain, if he is still the captain for the Red Wings. But you hit the nail on the head. He wants to be traded to a winning team. But, yeah, if you're a winning team, you already have a Larkin.

How many guys need two Larkins? Not very many. So it's hard to get much for him. This is a very unhappy situation there. They they've painted themselves — both sides — into a corner. So yeah, enjoy the season there.

DT: Kyle Whittingham, the new head coach of the University of Michigan football team, says he wants to beat Ohio State in their annual rivalry game. That sounds about right for any coach of the Wolverines. But, John, he also says he does not hate Ohio State or the Buckeyes' coach Ryan Day. Cue the outrage. [Laughs]

JUB: [Laughs] And you're right. There has been outrage over the lack of outrage.

DT: That's right. What are we doing here, John? What are we doing with these rivalry-game discussions that seem to happen virtually every other coaching change, not just for Michigan, by the way?

JUB: If you ever want any proof of how irrational college football truly is — which I think is the most irrational sport we have — there we go. So we are insane. Why? Because this guy's not insane. So yeah, that'll do it.

Editor's note: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can play the full audio of the interview near the top of this page.

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