Christopher Johnson is married with two daughters. Born and raised in Detroit, he is a floating fill-in host at Michigan Public. Although his background includes more than 25 years in Information Technology, he graduated from the University of Detroit with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Communications. His radio career began at WPHM in Port Huron and includes interning at WDET in Detroit. Additionally, Christopher is involved in various organizations, including ISACA, IEEE, and TEDxDetroit. He enjoys swimming, biking, running, and volunteering. Furthermore, Christopher loves a wide variety of music and is a voracious reader.