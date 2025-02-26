Three Finalist Selected for the Michigan State University February 13th Memorial

The memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Michigan State University in 2023 is closer. The Feb. 13 Permanent Memorial Planning Committee has selected three finalists. The committee is made up of students, faculty, staff and community liaisons.

Judith Stoddart is Vice Provost of University Arts and Collections and chaired the committee for the Feb. 13 memorial effort.

"So now we're in the stage of collecting input on those 3 final proposals, and we're trying to do it in the same way that we engaged in our first process. So make it as community open as we can and we have really been driving this process through what we know not just the community on campus here desires, but the broader MSU community because there are a lot of alums, families of MSU students, community members in the region here who were impacted by what happened on campus - who've also been wanting to participate."

The permanent memorial will go in either of two campus locations:



Sleepy Hollow - located between Beaumont Tower and the Music Practice Building

Old Horticulture Garden - near the Student Services Building

A community survey is open through March 31 .

The results of the survey will be reviewed in April. Construction of the permanent memorial is planned to start by this summer.

