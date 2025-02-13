© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition logo
Morning Edition
Weekday mornings on Michigan Radio, Doug Tribou hosts NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to news radio program in the country.

As Michigan State marks second anniversary of campus shooting, former student sues

Michigan Public | By Doug Tribou
Published February 13, 2025 at 12:34 PM EST
A mourner leaves flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Feb. 15, 2023, two days after a gunman killed Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser, and Arielle Anderson and wounded several other students. On Wednesday, a former student filed a lawsuit against the university over the shooting.
Paul Sancya
/
AP
A mourner leaves flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing on Feb. 15, 2023, two days after a gunman killed Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser, and Arielle Anderson and wounded several other students. On Wednesday, a former student filed a lawsuit against the university over the shooting.

Two years ago today at Michigan State University, a gunman killed three students and wounded several others. As the university marks the anniversary, it is also facing a new lawsuit over the shooting.

In an online post, MSU said that campus is open today, but most classes will not meet. The university said spaces would be provided for people to "gather, reflect and grieve." Classes are scheduled to resume Friday, but students will not have assignments due or any exams that day.

On Wednesday, a former student filed a lawsuit against MSU saying the shooting was "entirely preventable" and accusing the school of gross negligence. In the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Michigan, Justin Bowman's attorneys say their client was in a classroom where several other students were shot.

The suit describes the moments during and after the shooting and says Bowman played dead to protect himself. It also notes Bowman has suffered lasting effects, including post-traumatic stress disorder.

The defendants named in the suit include the university, its board of trustees, former MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff, MSU Police and Public Safety, and a number of others.

In late 2023, MSU reached a $15-million settlement with the families of Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner, the three students who died in the attack.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System Morning EditionMichigan State UniversityMSU Shootingschool shootings
Doug Tribou
Doug Tribou joined the Michigan Public staff as the host of Morning Edition in 2016. Doug first moved to Michigan in 2015 when he was awarded a Knight-Wallace journalism fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
See stories by Doug Tribou
Related Content