The next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 26, at locations across the country, including in Michigan.

Authorities say properly disposing of prescription drugs helps protect human health and the environment.

Rhonda S. Oyer is a manager with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. "Basically, it's an opportunity for people to take their unwanted medications, so the prescription medications that are either expired, they no longer take for some reason or they need to dispose of. Where they can go to an incinerator to be properly managed because we want to keep these things out of our water and also prevent, you know, abuse of medications and unintentional poisoning of children, pets, and wildlife."

The types of prescription drugs collected are



Tablets

Capsules

Patches

Other solid forms of prescription drugs

Collection sites will not accept any of the following:



Syringes

Sharps

Illicit drugs

Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Because the materials collected are sent for incineration, the the biologically active chemicals never reach Michigan's waters and the wildlife they support.

Chemotherapy drugs are typically not accepted at independently hosted take back locations. To find safe disposal options for of chemotherapy drugs, contact your prescribing doctor or dispensing pharmacist.

An alternative to disposing of chemotherapy drugs is donating them by contacting the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) at 517-241-0205 or BPLHelp@Michigan.gov.

To find additional, year-round drop-off locations that accept medications, supplements, and/or needles/sharps, go to Michigan.gov/EGLEDrugDisposal and search the site’s Household Drug Take Back web map.

